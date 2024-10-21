Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Live music in Levin: Brenda Liddiard and Mark Laurent to bring eclectic mix

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
Brenda Liddiard and Mark Laurent will perform at the Firebird Cafe in Levin on Friday, November 15. Photo / Patrick Byrne

Brenda Liddiard and Mark Laurent will perform at the Firebird Cafe in Levin on Friday, November 15. Photo / Patrick Byrne

An Auckland duo are ready to bring their original sound to Levin.

Brenda Liddiard and Mark Laurent will perform at the Firebird Cafe on Friday, November 15 as part of a 16-stop tour. Liddiard said she and Laurent are looking forward to performing in Levin again.

“We’ve performed at the Levin Folk Club, Tsunami Studios and Dale’s house concerts in the past. We know many Levin locals through the acoustic music scene and it’s always lovely to be able to catch up with them. We always find the Levin audiences very friendly and supportive. They know how to enjoy themselves at live music events.”

Liddiard and Laurent started playing music together 35 years ago, she said.

“We originally met at a party in Auckland and were the only musicians there, so we ended up swapping songs, and it went on from there. I had a song I wanted to record and Mark had a friend with a little recording studio at his house, so we worked on that together as well. Then we went on our first national tour in 1990.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She said people can expect a range of genres at their November concert.

“We’ll be sharing an eclectic mix of our original material in a variety of styles – folk, country, blues, a bit of reggae and acoustic rock. It’s a bit hard to pigeonhole us into any one genre so hopefully, there’ll be something for almost everyone to enjoy.”

Liddiard said they hope to meet some new fans at the concert.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We’d love to share our music with Levin locals who haven’t been to any of our previous performances.”

The details:

What: Mark Laurent and Brenda Liddiard concert

When: Friday, November 15, 7.30pm

Firebird, 58 Oxford St Levin

Cost: $15

Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle