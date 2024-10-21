Brenda Liddiard and Mark Laurent will perform at the Firebird Cafe in Levin on Friday, November 15. Photo / Patrick Byrne

An Auckland duo are ready to bring their original sound to Levin.

Brenda Liddiard and Mark Laurent will perform at the Firebird Cafe on Friday, November 15 as part of a 16-stop tour. Liddiard said she and Laurent are looking forward to performing in Levin again.

“We’ve performed at the Levin Folk Club, Tsunami Studios and Dale’s house concerts in the past. We know many Levin locals through the acoustic music scene and it’s always lovely to be able to catch up with them. We always find the Levin audiences very friendly and supportive. They know how to enjoy themselves at live music events.”

Liddiard and Laurent started playing music together 35 years ago, she said.

“We originally met at a party in Auckland and were the only musicians there, so we ended up swapping songs, and it went on from there. I had a song I wanted to record and Mark had a friend with a little recording studio at his house, so we worked on that together as well. Then we went on our first national tour in 1990.”