Levin’s Tendertips partners with Wonky Box to rescue ‘imperfect’ asparagus for local subscribers

Alyssa Smith
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Horowhenua Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Tendertips co-owner Catherine Lewis and Wonky Box co-founder Angus Simms with bunches of asparagus.

Too fat or too thin, not straight enough or damaged tips — all are reasons fresh asparagus can be rejected by supermarkets on the grounds of imperfection.

A partnership between a Levin-based producer and a food subscription service means those “wonky” spears of fresh asparagus will no longer go to waste.

Levin asparagus-growing business Tendertips will supply fruit and vegetable subscription service Wonky Box with fresh asparagus deemed unfit for supermarket shelves.

Through the partnership, Wonky Box buys the excess spears and uses them for boxes going to lower North Island subscribers, transporting them from the producer to subscribers within 48 hours.

This is the third year the company has worked with Wonky Box.

Cam Lewis, who co-owns the second-generation family business with his wife Catherine, said it was great to work alongside Wonky Box.

“We have a shared ethos of reducing waste and celebrating imperfection. We’ve been with Wonky Box since the beginning, and it’s been great watching them grow. The produce industry is a tough game to be in. They’re breaking the mould while succeeding at it.”

Wonky asparagus spears, like the ones pictured here, are being purchased from local producer Tendertips by Wonky Box for its fruit and vegetable subscription service.
Apart from ensuring no spears were wasted, Catherine said the partnership benefited local producers.

“While the cost of green vegetables has never been cheaper for consumers, producers are doing it tough. This partnership is creating value for both of us which is great.”

Wonky Box has also partnered with Boyd’s Asparagus from the Waikato district and LeaderBrand in Ashburton to supply fresh asparagus to subscribers in those areas. Wonky Box co-founder Angus Simms said Wonky Box was a grower-led business.

“Working with passionate growers who share our values helps us help provide Kiwis with more affordable produce that is better for the planet.”

He said partnering with local producers ensured box subscribers received the freshest produce while reducing food waste.

“By partnering with growers like Tendertips, Wonky Box can rescue and deliver snap-fresh produce while minimising food miles.”




