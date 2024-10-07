Tendertips co-owner Catherine Lewis and Wonky Box co-founder Angus Simms with bunches of asparagus.

Too fat or too thin, not straight enough or damaged tips — all are reasons fresh asparagus can be rejected by supermarkets on the grounds of imperfection.

A partnership between a Levin-based producer and a food subscription service means those “wonky” spears of fresh asparagus will no longer go to waste.

Levin asparagus-growing business Tendertips will supply fruit and vegetable subscription service Wonky Box with fresh asparagus deemed unfit for supermarket shelves.

Through the partnership, Wonky Box buys the excess spears and uses them for boxes going to lower North Island subscribers, transporting them from the producer to subscribers within 48 hours.

This is the third year the company has worked with Wonky Box.