World Day of Prayer 2024.

Levin’s Queen Street Chapel will be hosting this year’s World Day of Prayer.

Christian women around the world participate in this day each year and this year the focus will be on Palestine.

An ecumenical group of Palestinian Christian women have prayed and reflected together over the past several years to respond to the invitation to write the 2024 programme.

Their theme is “I Beg You … Bear With One Another in Love”, based on Ephesians 4:1-7. This programme calls us to bear with each other in love, despite all difficulties and oppression.

The worship service shares stories of three Palestinian Christian women who give witness to the power of bearing together in love. Their stories illuminate the experiences of Palestinian women from three different generations. The symbol of an olive tree is used throughout the worship service. This represents the three generations through the trunk, branches, and leaves of the olive tree.

The Palestinian Christian women who wrote this worship service have invited the world to pray for peace, justice and freedom of religion and freedom of movement.

A Palestinian born in Germany, Halima Aziz, has produced the feature artwork for the day. It depicts three Palestinian women praying together in nature in a peaceful place. It has an olive tree in it, golden roots, poppy flowers and traditional dress.