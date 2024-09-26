The team of 8 volunteers from Horowhenua and Otaki travelling to the Philippines in November this year.

A small group of eight Christians are set to travel over 8000km this November as part of an ongoing community outreach programme in the Philippines.

The group will be co-led by Levin’s Mike de Boer, who is co-founder and executive director of the Aotearoa New Zealand and Philippines registered charity SCOT Kids Hope Foundation. The foundation was founded by Mike, his wife Sharon and New Zealand-based Philippines national Nanette Carillo back in 2009.

The de Boers were inspired to start the foundation after they adopted a 5-year-old orphan boy from the Philippines, and since then the foundation has been making a positive impact in the Philippines, transforming the lives of hundreds of children there.

The November trip, made up of members of both the Life Changers Church in Levin and Ōtaki’s The Hub Church, will celebrate the SCOT Kids Hope Foundation’s 15 years of making a positive impact in the Philippines, said de Boer. The trip also gives the visitors valuable community development experience, he said.

“The Horowhenua and Ōtaki Team of eight aim, over 10 community development events in November, to inspire Philippines school children, young adults and their parents to achieve their dreams and to live to their full potential through creative life lesson telling and inspiring motivational talks.”