She said it was comforting to know her supporters at home were watching her performance.

“When we rode out into the arena, I could feel all the eyes of our New Zealand supporters on my shoulders which was a special feeling.”

Louise Duncan and her horse Showcase competing in the Dressage Grade 4 Para Grand Prix test at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. Photo / Fiona Goodall/ Getty Images for PNZ

Duncan said being a part of the New Zealand Paralympic team was like a dream come true.

“I was very proud. We went into the Olympic Village one night and we saw the other athletes which was just amazing. The amount of support there was amazing.”

The trip to the Paralympics was long, she said, with Showcase having to travel 34 hours to get to Paris.

“That’s a long time for anyone to travel. When he arrived, he was as happy as I was and enjoyed everything as much as I did.”

Duncan said Showcase wasn’t alone in the travel, with the New Zealand-bred and trained horse acting as a companion for the Australian and Canadian horses.

“It was just a lovely thing to do. I think we New Zealanders are always ready to help. We love supporting people and doing what we can to help - it’s just what we do.”

Showcase had his own fans, she said.

“He loved the interviews. He’d come along and chatter away and got quite popular. I remember there were these two twin girls that came along to the venue one night with their parents and they’d bring carrots for him. It was really lovely and when we met the parents, they helped me with my French and I helped them with their English.”

Showcase was born and trained in New Zealand, and his attitude was testament to the quality horses produced in New Zealand, said Duncan.

“He’s an amazing horse and having a New Zealand horse on the world stage just shows what amazing breeders and trainers we have in the country.”

Paralympian horse rider Louise Duncan, centre, with her father Lloyd Webb, mother Frankie Webb and husband Justin Duncan. Photo / Frankie Webb

She said Paralympics New Zealand ensured each athlete didn’t get homesick, providing a taste of home with a can of Watties sauce and a bag of pineapple lumps in each room.

“When you’d go into your room, it felt like being at home with the food and things. I was impressed with how Paralympics New Zealand captured New Zealand and made us feel at home. It was like, you’d come back from venturing the big wide world and get into your room and feel like you’re back in New Zealand again, it was quite nice and refreshing.”

Duncan also met up with some Kiwi expats living in Paris.

“They lived nearby to where I was staying and they reached out and messaged me, checking in if I needed anything and saying they’re there to help. I met up with them a few times which was lovely. I think it goes back to New Zealanders helping others and in this case, it was New Zealanders across the world helping each other.”

While her top highlight was competing on the world stage, Duncan said it was also great to explore France.

“Paris is so different to home. There are so many old buildings and architecture that you wouldn’t see in New Zealand. I was fortunate enough to go to the palace, see the gardens, and visit the Eiffel Tower. The whole experience was quite amazing really.”

She arrived back in Levin last week and returned to work at her hair studio as soon as possible.

“Deb and Adrian ran the shop for me and they did such a fantastic job. I’m so grateful for them. It is great being home and returning to business as normal. I really missed catching up with my clients, especially since they become your friends in a way.”