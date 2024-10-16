A young Levin plumber will compete in a national competition this month.
Liam Dewar, of Quantum Waste Water Systems Ltd, has been selected for Plumbing World’s Young Plumber of the Year national final in Hamilton on Wednesday, October 23.
He will represent the lower North Island in a series of practical tests, vying for the national title.
The competition started in March with branch qualifiers and regional finals, with the top plumber from each area selected for the national final.
Liam, initially came runner-up in the Lower North Island event but secured his spot in the finals when Louis Devine of Thompson Plumbing and Gas Limited stepped down from the competition due to a timing issue - he and his partner are expecting a baby on the same day as the final.