Levin’s Liam Dewar aims for national title at Plumbing World’s Young Plumber of the Year

2 mins to read
Liam Dewar of Quantum Waste Water Systems Ltd will compete at the Plumbing World’s Young Plumber of the Year national final in Hamilton on Wednesday, October 23.

A young Levin plumber will compete in a national competition this month.

Liam Dewar, of Quantum Waste Water Systems Ltd, has been selected for Plumbing World’s Young Plumber of the Year national final in Hamilton on Wednesday, October 23.

He will represent the lower North Island in a series of practical tests, vying for the national title.

The competition started in March with branch qualifiers and regional finals, with the top plumber from each area selected for the national final.

Liam, initially came runner-up in the Lower North Island event but secured his spot in the finals when Louis Devine of Thompson Plumbing and Gas Limited stepped down from the competition due to a timing issue - he and his partner are expecting a baby on the same day as the final.

Liam, who came second in the national final last year, is looking forward to competing again.

“I’m stoked to have been called up to the national final again, especially after placing second last year and not quite getting over the line.”

He said he wishes Louis all the best with his family.

“He is a mate of mine I made through the competition at the regional final last year. I couldn’t be happier that Plumbing World has allowed me to compete again but gutted for him to have to choose. I’m hoping I can do me and him proud by placing again this year.”

Rob Kidd, chief executive of Plumbing World’s parent company NZPM Co-operative, said the competition is about more than the prizes.

“While we want this competition to encourage young plumbers to participate to develop their skills, we also hope it helps encourage budding tradespeople to get into plumbing.

“The industry is still seeing a shortage of plumbing skills, and we want to help support the cultivation of those skills through the initiative of the Young Plumbers Club and ultimately this competition.”

This year’s winners are set to receive their share of $70,000 worth of prizes from the pool. This includes a trip for two to the 2025 NZ Plumbing Conference in Brisbane, top-of-the-line tools, a Puma merchandise pack, subscriptions to NZ Plumbers Magazine and a year’s supply of Red Bull.

