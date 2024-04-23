A shopper heads into Pak'nSave Mini in Levin. Picture / Horowhenua Chronicle

Levin supermarket shoppers say they’re upset by tougher enforcement of parking restrictions at Pak’n Save Mini, including an $85 fine for parking longer than the allowed 60 minutes.

A Foodstuffs spokesperson told the Horowhenua Chronicle the 60-minute parking limit had been in place for 40 years, but was only now being enforced because the number of cars parking in its 50-car lot for many hours had increased.

A pensioner who recently moved to Levin and shopped at Pak’nSave Mini two or three times a week said she was horrified when a demand for $85 arrived in her letterbox. She said she’d overstayed her time by 10 minutes.

“I hadn’t realised what was going on. I vaguely remember seeing the sign, but there was no time to stop and study that,” she said. “I shop there regularly and yes, I sometimes zip around the corner for the bank, but $85!”

Levin's Pak'nSave Mini has too many motorists using its small carpark for long-term parking.

Pak’nSave Mini owner-operator Gwen Bailey said genuine customers could appeal the parking breach notice. “I also advise those that need a bit more time to shop to discuss this with our staff, so they can avoid the fine.”

A Foodstuffs spokesperson said, “Our Pak’nSave Mini store in Levin serves around 1100 customers a day and has 50 customer car parks, including two disabled bays and a taxi bay. We want all customers to have the convenience of parking at the store.

“While there’s been a 60-minute parking limit for over 40 years, the number of cars parking for many hours has sadly increased. The store has enlisted specialist help to monitor parking and installed plenty of signage to make customers aware.”

The policy is outlined on a large sign at the entry to the carpark.

“All our stores are locally owned and operated by grocers who are working to provide a great customer experience and service for their community. This includes providing customers with the space and convenience to park while doing their shopping.”

The spokesperson said, “Since monitoring began, the store has received positive feedback from elderly customers who are happy to now be able to park at the store.

“Customers who have genuinely been shopping for over 60 minutes can speak to a checkout operator to receive an exemption on their parking. To query a parking ticket, customers can contact the company who monitors the carpark directly. Their details are provided on the ticket.”

Other shoppers have also said their parking time went over the limit by only a few minutes. The fine was the same: $85.

The fine comes with photos of the car entering and exiting, with date and time, and allows 21 days to pay electronically, not by cheque or cash.

Parking restrictions are now being enforced at Levin's Pak'nSave Mini due to long-term parkers.

Grey Power president Terry Hemmingsen said he was appalled.

“I have already had several people contact me about this. This is just revenue gathering by a bunch of Aucklanders who do not understand our town.”

He said one of his members who was very elderly and infirm went to Pak’nSave recently, being driven by a friend, and copped the same fine.

“She was genuinely shopping at Pak‘nSave only. Because of her age and health issues, she moves slowly and needs over an hour to shop.

“I think people on a limited income find Pak’nSave an affordable place to shop, so they have the right to shop there.

He said he knew some people abused supermarket car parks, but many residents shopped there, with some zipping around the corner to the bank, the chemist, or a cup of coffee, meeting people on the way and stopping to chat.

“Surely that is permissible, as long as they shop at Pak‘nSave and as long as you do not stay away for hours.”

He said he felt some understanding and compassion were required here.

“This is not good enough. They must take into account that Levin has the largest portion of over-65s in town and they need more time for their shopping, which for many is also a social time away from home.”

“I shop at Pak‘nSave Mini regularly myself and have never had an issue finding a car park, so I do not know what their problem is.”







