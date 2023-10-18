The victorious Levin Wanderers rugby league team and their supporters after their grand final win in the Manawatū club competiton.

The victorious Levin Wanderers rugby league team and their supporters after their grand final win in the Manawatū club competiton.

The Levin Wanderers are Manawatū Rugby League champions for the first time after beating the Danniverke Tigers in the Premier competition grand final at CET Arena in Palmerston North at the weekend.

It was the first time the 125-year-old club, with a history proudly ensconced in rugby and netball, had won a major rugby league title.

A rugby league team was assembled under the Levin Wanderers banner for the very first time three seasons ago, playing in the clubs’ black jerseys. It was a fiery baptism, with the team placing last in 2021, and then second-to-last in 2022.

But they managed to get the recipe right to end 2023 unbeaten in a gripping final against the Tigers, who went into the final as firm favourites on the back of a massive for-and-against statistic, the only real form guide available.

Incredibly, the two finalists dodged each other in round-robin play, which only added further intrigue to the final match-up. The teams had topped the competition with unbeaten runs through the round-robin, duly winning their respective semifinals.

The last Manawatū Rugby League title won by a Horowhenua-based club went to White Te Ra in 2015. The last Levin-based team to win the title was Levin Lions in 2005.

The grand final had a climatic finish, with Levin Wanderers hooker Aaron Taiapa kicking a penalty with time up on the clock after the scores had been locked at 16-all for more than 20 minutes.

Levin Wanderers scored the win with a late penalty to Aaron Taiapa.

The Tigers were penalised for holding on too long in the tackle, presenting Taiapa with a kickable penalty from 22 metres out to win the club’s first grand final.

It was the Tigers that surged to an early lead with two quick unconverted tries, but Levin Wanderers stayed in the game with a try to fullback Ethan Ayres, who had a fine game and added another try before the break.

Manaia Osborne was the other try-scorer for Wanderers, as the tight game ended with three tries apiece.

It was field position and sticking to a game plan that won the day for Wanderers, as they completed every set of six tackles in the final quarter with a good kick-and-chase effort which meant they were at the right end of the field when it mattered.

It was a solid team effort from Wanderers to stick to an expansive game plan in wet weather - early drizzle turned heavy rain - and for a core of more experienced players, it was a title that had been a long time coming.

Abraham Jackson, Sebastian Jackson, Sheen Lomax, Hemi Te Ao and prop and co-coach Ethan Keith were all part of the Levin Wolves team that lost the 2014 grand final to Whiti Te Ra.

Keith said both teams had to adapt to the conditions, but they didn’t want to let the rain stop them from playing a brand of rugby league that had served them well all season.

“It was wet and we had to adapt to the conditions, but also we just had to keep playing rugby league,” he said.

Keith said the Levin Wanderers planned to field a team again next year to defend their title.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.