Loved 4 Life founder Marcia Guest McGrath holding one of the many quilts volunteers make to be gifted to newborn babies.
Every child should know they are loved, and that message is being spread to babies and their whānau in Levin through community organisation Loved 4 Life.
Loved 4 Life is a national not-for-profit that supports families after the birth of a child, delivering a message of welcome, love and support with gifted parcels including quilts and knitted goods plus an all-important listening ear for parents.
The organisation was formed in 2007 in Te Horo by Marcia Guest McGrath, and is now setting up a Levin branch.
The organisation started, said Guest McGrath, after the death of two babies - Chris and Cru Kahui - twins who died at 83 days old, on June 12, 2006 after suffering serious brain injuries.
For many New Zealanders, including Guest McGrath, the death of the infants was a shock, she said.
With the support of a couple of friends, the wider Te Horo community and St Margaret’s church, Guest McGrath launched the first chapter of Loved 4 Life in 2007.
By the end of 2023, the organisation had delivered 11,000 quilts to families nationally. The organisation now has 165 volunteers and 15 chapters established, including three in the South Island.
Each chapter is made up of a team of volunteers who make a gift for any family in the community welcoming a newborn.
“The gift is a ‘loved quilt’, made with love and with the child’s name on the back of the quilt.”
On the front of each quilt are four ribbons, Guest McGrath said.
‘The first knots in the ribbons are tied by a member of Loved 4 Life with the family in mind. In our welcome note, we ask the parents and family members to each tie a knot in the ribbons every time they notice something wonderful about their child.”
This way, she said, the quilt becomes a symbol of love, welcome and support, from the community to the baby and family, as well as being a celebration by the family of their child.
Families also receive knitted clothes for their new arrival, and some chapters also organise meals for the new parents.
Guest McGrath is passionate about her conviction every baby should feel loved, wanted, and supported.
“Every child born in Aotearoa New Zealand should be celebrated, loved and raised in families and communities where the child can thrive, surrounded by aroha. This will result in each child being a future valued member of our society.”
Now she wants to ensure Levin babies feel that, through the start of a Loved 4 Life chapter in the town.
While Guest McGrath is based in Paraparaumu, she will lead the newly established Levin chapter until someone local can take over. Leading the new chapter in the interim is “a joy” she said.
“It’s a joy, and never a burden, knowing we are connecting in such a positive way with our young families.”
The group have held three meetings in Levin already, with Guest McGrath and some of the organisation’s Kāpiti volunteers present, as well as Jenine Burr, Guest McGrath said.
“In Levin, we have always had a fantastic committed knitter in Jenine, a Loved 4 Life volunteer who has provided knitting for babies in the Kāpiti and Levin area for 12 years. We are delighted to have her as a valuable member of the new Levin chapter.”
Guest McGrath has also heard from a quilter in Manakau who will join the chapter.