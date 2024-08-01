“Our tamariki are precious. I knew we just had to turn the tide in our country with our communities supporting young families in the stressful weeks after the birth of a new baby.”

Statistics show New Zealand has a “shocking” record when it comes to child and baby deaths caused by violence, Guest McGrath said.

“We don’t stack up very well for nurturing and protecting our babies and young children.”

With the support of a couple of friends, the wider Te Horo community and St Margaret’s church, Guest McGrath launched the first chapter of Loved 4 Life in 2007.

By the end of 2023, the organisation had delivered 11,000 quilts to families nationally. The organisation now has 165 volunteers and 15 chapters established, including three in the South Island.

Each chapter is made up of a team of volunteers who make a gift for any family in the community welcoming a newborn.

“The gift is a ‘loved quilt’, made with love and with the child’s name on the back of the quilt.”

One of the quilts made by volunteers ready to be gifted to a newborn by not-for-profit group Loved 4 Life.

On the front of each quilt are four ribbons, Guest McGrath said.

‘The first knots in the ribbons are tied by a member of Loved 4 Life with the family in mind. In our welcome note, we ask the parents and family members to each tie a knot in the ribbons every time they notice something wonderful about their child.”

This way, she said, the quilt becomes a symbol of love, welcome and support, from the community to the baby and family, as well as being a celebration by the family of their child.

Families also receive knitted clothes for their new arrival, and some chapters also organise meals for the new parents.

A collection of just some of the quilts made by volunteers for Loved 4 Life.

Guest McGrath is passionate about her conviction every baby should feel loved, wanted, and supported.

“Every child born in Aotearoa New Zealand should be celebrated, loved and raised in families and communities where the child can thrive, surrounded by aroha. This will result in each child being a future valued member of our society.”

Now she wants to ensure Levin babies feel that, through the start of a Loved 4 Life chapter in the town.

While Guest McGrath is based in Paraparaumu, she will lead the newly established Levin chapter until someone local can take over. Leading the new chapter in the interim is “a joy” she said.

“It’s a joy, and never a burden, knowing we are connecting in such a positive way with our young families.”

The group have held three meetings in Levin already, with Guest McGrath and some of the organisation’s Kāpiti volunteers present, as well as Jenine Burr, Guest McGrath said.

“In Levin, we have always had a fantastic committed knitter in Jenine, a Loved 4 Life volunteer who has provided knitting for babies in the Kāpiti and Levin area for 12 years. We are delighted to have her as a valuable member of the new Levin chapter.”

Guest McGrath has also heard from a quilter in Manakau who will join the chapter.

With one quilter and one knitter already signed up to the new Levin chapter, she is keen to hear from more.

“We know Levin has some wonderful knitters and quilters, and we are in need of new volunteers from Levin and the wider Horowhenua area to join us so we can welcome even more Levin babies.”

Guest McGrath said she knows Levin and the wider Horowhenua district is made up of strong community spirit, and the new chapter is already reaching out to families.

“In June were were able to deliver the first 12 loved bags with quilts and knitting to the beautiful Levin maternity unit.”

Guest McGrath was delighted, she said, when the midwife who took their delivery said she knew of the organisation already.

“She said her own two boys had received Loved quilts as babies, and the eldest is now 15. They must have been some of our first babies, in Te Horo, to receive them. It was pure joy to hear this.”

Guest McGrath would love to hear from anyone who would like to help. She said knitters and quilters are welcome as are people willing and able to cook a meal to be shared with new families.

“If you have the heart to make a difference, we need you to join our team and help us enhance the lives of the families of our newest community members.”

Guest McGrath can be contacted by phone: 021 275 9050 or email: 4mjguest@gmail.com

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist who covers breaking and community news from across the region. She has worked for NZME since 2011.