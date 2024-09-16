Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Levin town centre transformation: Business session to discuss upcoming changes

Horowhenua Chronicle
Quick Read
Changes is possibly afoot for Levin town centre.

Changes is possibly afoot for Levin town centre.

Due to rapid growth within the Horowhenua district, changes are proposed for the Levin town centre.

Local businesses are invited to attend an information session next week to learn more about the upcoming developments, and council chief executive Monique Davidson encouraged local businesses to get involved.

“As Levin transforms to meet the needs of our growing community, we want our businesses to be at the forefront of these changes. This session is an opportunity for our local businesses to learn of the exciting projects identified within the Levin town centre transformation to keep them well informed for the future.”

The session will cover a variety of topics, including an update on the Levin town centre transformation, alcohol and food licensing regulations, changes to earthquake-prone building legislation, and an update on the Ō2NL expressway.

Businesses are encouraged to attend to learn more about how these changes and opportunities could impact them and how they can contribute to shaping the future of Levin.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

To register or find out more, visit horowhenua.govt.nz/LevinTownCentre, email levintowncentre@horowhenua.govt.nz or call Council at 06 366 0999.

The details

What: Business information session

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

When: Tuesday, September 24 from 5pm to 7pm

Where: Council Chambers, 126 Oxford St, Levin.

Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle