Changes is possibly afoot for Levin town centre.

Due to rapid growth within the Horowhenua district, changes are proposed for the Levin town centre.

Local businesses are invited to attend an information session next week to learn more about the upcoming developments, and council chief executive Monique Davidson encouraged local businesses to get involved.

“As Levin transforms to meet the needs of our growing community, we want our businesses to be at the forefront of these changes. This session is an opportunity for our local businesses to learn of the exciting projects identified within the Levin town centre transformation to keep them well informed for the future.”

The session will cover a variety of topics, including an update on the Levin town centre transformation, alcohol and food licensing regulations, changes to earthquake-prone building legislation, and an update on the Ō2NL expressway.

Businesses are encouraged to attend to learn more about how these changes and opportunities could impact them and how they can contribute to shaping the future of Levin.