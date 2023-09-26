Levin to host national petanque tournaments

Horowhenua petanque players Gavin Jones, Marie Jones, Janet Hall, Alan Hall, Ann Hogg and Barry Cross at the local piste ahead of the national competition this weekend.

Petanque takes centre stage in Levin as the Horowhenua Petanque Club hosts a mixed doubles national competition this weekend, with play getting underway at noon on Friday.

The tournament has attracted a strong field. Among the 78 entries are some of the best players in New Zealand, from as far afield as Auckland and Dunedin.

It has been a boon for the club, which has 25 quality playing pistes at its headquarters on Tiro Tiro Rd, enabling it to host major tournaments.

Club treasurer Janet Hall said the playing piste was a real asset to the community. Not only were the pistes top-notch, but the playing area was close to a clubroom that was easily big enough to house a large number of entrants.

The clubrooms were once the home of Levin Old Boys Cricket Club, which is now based at Donnelly Park, but these days it is petanque-central.

“It’s why we can host these tournaments,” Hall said.

Some players were travelling quite some distance for the tournament and would be staying locally, she said. Aside from the big guns coming to town, there will be plenty of local interest in several Horowhenua club players entering both competitions.

Former NZ representative Ann Hogg is pairing with Masterton’s Graham Morris. Barry Cross and Ngaire Ericksen form a pairs team, as do Marie and Gavin Jones, while Christine Daykin and Judith Smith will be joined in a pairs team by players from other centres.

Hogg, Erickson and Daykin were all former Wellington representatives while Cross, a relative newcomer, was showing great promise.

The competition will be split between a pointing contest, starting at noon on Friday with 21 teams entered, followed by the mixed doubles starting at 8.30am on Saturday, with 39 teams entered.

The Horowhenua Petanque Club was first formed in 1999, with five pistes at the Levin Bowling Club. It has played from its Tiro Tiro Rd base since 2004.

Though the focus is on competitive petanque this weekend, the club holds social games each week, enabling players of all levels to compete.

Hall said it was all about inclusivity and having fun. The club had a current membership of 50 and was always looking to welcome new members. Basic skills courses were available.

In addition to club days on Saturdays and Thursdays, there is a summer twilight competition on Wednesday nights.



