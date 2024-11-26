Harrap said while Saturday is suited for more experienced gym-goers, Sunday’s event is suited for the whole.

“People can complete the race by themselves or with a team. It’s a complete workout and involves a bit of cardio and some basic functional movements like lunges. We’ll have a modified version for the children as well.”

She said the event is a great way for people to challenge themselves or others.

“People may want to set a goal for themselves or maybe run a competition in their friend group. It’s also a way for sports teams to test themselves against others.”

With food and coffee available on the day, Harrap said it will be a great event.

“We want to encourage people to be active and as a way for people to inspire others to do the same.”

Richardson said the initiative is a way to promote physical activity.

“Over the last five years, we have seen incredible benefits of our programming coming to life, from transforming new mums and inactive tradies into highly competitive athletes to helping seniors regain physical and social confidence and a much better quality of life. Our next target is the community as a whole, our families, and our rangatahi. The BIG Weekend promises to be an exciting event for all and the first homegrown fitness challenge of its kind that Levin has seen.”

The details:

What: Gym Junkie’s the BIG weekend fitness challenge

When: Saturday, December 7: in-house competition, Sunday, December 8: fitness race

Where: Saturday: Gym Junkie 38 Cambridge Street South, Sunday: Playford Park, 21 Bartholomew Rd

Registrations: Visit the Gym Junkie website