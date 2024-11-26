A fitness race is coming to Levin.
Next month Gym Junkie is hosting The BIG Weekend, a two-day fitness programming fit for experienced gym-goers and people newer to working out, said co-organiser Brendan McQuillian.
“On the Saturday we are running an in-gym challenge focused on functional lifting, cardio and basic movement such as squats. This is suited to people who either have competed or are looking at getting into competition. Sunday is an outside course that people new to working out can complete.”
McQuillan who co-organised the event with Gym Junkie owner Ali Richardson, personal trainer and class instructor Jen Harrap, and his wife Colleen, Gym Junkie’s administrator, said the fitness race is also a celebration of Gym Junkie.
“The gym has been open for five years so this is a bit of a celebration. We’ve run in-house monthly competitions before but this is the first time we’ve hosted a race. It’s going to be very good.”