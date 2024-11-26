Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Levin to host Gym Junkie’s first BIG Weekend fitness challenge

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
3 mins to read
Brendan McQullian, his wife Colleen, Jen Harrap and Ali Richardson have co-organised Levin's first fitness race. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Brendan McQullian, his wife Colleen, Jen Harrap and Ali Richardson have co-organised Levin's first fitness race. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A fitness race is coming to Levin.

Next month Gym Junkie is hosting The BIG Weekend, a two-day fitness programming fit for experienced gym-goers and people newer to working out, said co-organiser Brendan McQuillian.

“On the Saturday we are running an in-gym challenge focused on functional lifting, cardio and basic movement such as squats. This is suited to people who either have competed or are looking at getting into competition. Sunday is an outside course that people new to working out can complete.”

McQuillan who co-organised the event with Gym Junkie owner Ali Richardson, personal trainer and class instructor Jen Harrap, and his wife Colleen, Gym Junkie’s administrator, said the fitness race is also a celebration of Gym Junkie.

“The gym has been open for five years so this is a bit of a celebration. We’ve run in-house monthly competitions before but this is the first time we’ve hosted a race. It’s going to be very good.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Harrap said while Saturday is suited for more experienced gym-goers, Sunday’s event is suited for the whole.

“People can complete the race by themselves or with a team. It’s a complete workout and involves a bit of cardio and some basic functional movements like lunges. We’ll have a modified version for the children as well.”

She said the event is a great way for people to challenge themselves or others.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“People may want to set a goal for themselves or maybe run a competition in their friend group. It’s also a way for sports teams to test themselves against others.”

With food and coffee available on the day, Harrap said it will be a great event.

“We want to encourage people to be active and as a way for people to inspire others to do the same.”

Richardson said the initiative is a way to promote physical activity.

“Over the last five years, we have seen incredible benefits of our programming coming to life, from transforming new mums and inactive tradies into highly competitive athletes to helping seniors regain physical and social confidence and a much better quality of life. Our next target is the community as a whole, our families, and our rangatahi. The BIG Weekend promises to be an exciting event for all and the first homegrown fitness challenge of its kind that Levin has seen.”

The details:

What: Gym Junkie’s the BIG weekend fitness challenge

When: Saturday, December 7: in-house competition, Sunday, December 8: fitness race

Where: Saturday: Gym Junkie 38 Cambridge Street South, Sunday: Playford Park, 21 Bartholomew Rd

Registrations: Visit the Gym Junkie website

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle