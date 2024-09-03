Pinguet said once the renovation was complete, more touches were added to make it feel like home for the dancers, including neon lights spelling out the studio name, lots of photos and furniture she said had been kindly donated by Ōtaki based company Foxx and Filly.

L-R, dancers Olivia Hicks-Jensen, Neva Pearson, Eilidh Anderson, Lylah Brady and Elloise Collis make themselves comfortable in the new studio.

“It was so rewarding to see the pure excitement and joy on the children and teenagers’ faces as they walked in for the first time. We had a great turnout at our studio warming and it was special to be able to share this milestone with the dance school whānau.”

Pinguet said she was grateful to all the support from the community to help with the cost of setting up the facility, with a raffle raising an impressive $3000.

“We are grateful for the local businesses and families who have come on board as sponsors.”

The entire design has been carefully thought out with their dancers in mind, she said.

“Our new venue has two massive studios, a light, warm reception room and kitchen with a spot for teenagers to do their homework, and a spacious changing room.”

Maisie de Smit makes good use of the new dance space.

She said the studio is unlike anything local dancers will have seen before in town.

“Horowhenua has never had a dance venue like this before, so it’s very exciting for our keen dancers, some of whom are aspiring to have careers in dance.”

Pinguet said the new venue was a key part of the dance school’s ethos.

“When we started the dance school, we had two main goals; to make dance as accessible as possible to tamariki in Levin and to provide high-level training and opportunities for our most dedicated and talented students. This new facility will help us to achieve both these goals and we hope that it will serve as a home base for young dancers in Levin for years to come.”