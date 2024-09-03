Advertisement
Levin The Movement dance studio opens doors to new facility tailor-made for dancers

Ilona Hanne
A studio warming was held on Sunday at Levin The Movement dance school's new premises.

Levin The Movement Dance School’s new facility will make dance accessible to tamariki in Levin, while also providing high-level training and opportunities for advanced dancers, says school director/owner Chantal Pinguet.

Pinguet said a “studio warming” was held at the new venue on Sunday, September 1, with dancers and their families enjoying their first chance to explore their new studio on the day.

Located at the former St John station at 23 Seddon St, the studio has had a complete makeover, to change it from ambulance station to dance studio, said Pinguet.

“We have had an amazing group of volunteers these past few weeks to get the building ready for all of our young dancers. The building got a complete makeover with a full interior paint, knocking down walls, building a costume storage area and tiling bathrooms and entrances.”

There will be plenty of opportunity for the dance students to keep an eye on their moves, with nearly 20 metres of mirrors added to the walls, she said. Both of the dance studios in the building have also had fully sprung floors installed.

Pinguet said once the renovation was complete, more touches were added to make it feel like home for the dancers, including neon lights spelling out the studio name, lots of photos and furniture she said had been kindly donated by Ōtaki based company Foxx and Filly.

L-R, dancers Olivia Hicks-Jensen, Neva Pearson, Eilidh Anderson, Lylah Brady and Elloise Collis make themselves comfortable in the new studio.
“It was so rewarding to see the pure excitement and joy on the children and teenagers’ faces as they walked in for the first time. We had a great turnout at our studio warming and it was special to be able to share this milestone with the dance school whānau.”

Pinguet said she was grateful to all the support from the community to help with the cost of setting up the facility, with a raffle raising an impressive $3000.

“We are grateful for the local businesses and families who have come on board as sponsors.”

The entire design has been carefully thought out with their dancers in mind, she said.

“Our new venue has two massive studios, a light, warm reception room and kitchen with a spot for teenagers to do their homework, and a spacious changing room.”

Maisie de Smit makes good use of the new dance space.
She said the studio is unlike anything local dancers will have seen before in town.

“Horowhenua has never had a dance venue like this before, so it’s very exciting for our keen dancers, some of whom are aspiring to have careers in dance.”

Pinguet said the new venue was a key part of the dance school’s ethos.

“When we started the dance school, we had two main goals; to make dance as accessible as possible to tamariki in Levin and to provide high-level training and opportunities for our most dedicated and talented students. This new facility will help us to achieve both these goals and we hope that it will serve as a home base for young dancers in Levin for years to come.”

