Levin The Movement Dance School’s new facility will make dance accessible to tamariki in Levin, while also providing high-level training and opportunities for advanced dancers, says school director/owner Chantal Pinguet.
Pinguet said a “studio warming” was held at the new venue on Sunday, September 1, with dancers and their families enjoying their first chance to explore their new studio on the day.
Located at the former St John station at 23 Seddon St, the studio has had a complete makeover, to change it from ambulance station to dance studio, said Pinguet.
“We have had an amazing group of volunteers these past few weeks to get the building ready for all of our young dancers. The building got a complete makeover with a full interior paint, knocking down walls, building a costume storage area and tiling bathrooms and entrances.”
There will be plenty of opportunity for the dance students to keep an eye on their moves, with nearly 20 metres of mirrors added to the walls, she said. Both of the dance studios in the building have also had fully sprung floors installed.