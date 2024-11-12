Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Levin students at Taitoko School craft eco-friendly goods for school market

Grace Odlum
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Horowhenua Chronicle·
Quick Read
Taitoko School students Karter Fifita-Tovo Robertson, left, Wai-Maria Tanuvasa-Kerehoma, Harper Ditchfield, Paige Anaru, and Faiesea Leitupo with some of the sustainable products they made. Photo / Grace Odlum

Taitoko School students Karter Fifita-Tovo Robertson, left, Wai-Maria Tanuvasa-Kerehoma, Harper Ditchfield, Paige Anaru, and Faiesea Leitupo with some of the sustainable products they made. Photo / Grace Odlum

Tamariki at Taitoko School in Levin are creating sustainable products to sell at their market.

Each class at the school is doing something different, but they are all following this year’s theme of sustainability.

Emma Deadman teaches Room 5 and said the students in her class were making a variety of things out of wood, including Christmas trees, bird houses, cultural pieces, and more.

Deadman said she showed the pupils an episode of Shark Tank to inspire them to think about things they could make.

One student, Faiesea Leitupo, 10, said they were working in groups to make their products, and he really enjoyed the process.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It was fun.”

The students have put their own special twists on some of the products, with one student drawing a smiley face on one of the Christmas trees.

“It’s limited edition,” Faiesea joked.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The market will be held at the school some time in the next month, and all the sustainable products the students made will be available then.

Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle