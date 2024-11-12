Taitoko School students Karter Fifita-Tovo Robertson, left, Wai-Maria Tanuvasa-Kerehoma, Harper Ditchfield, Paige Anaru, and Faiesea Leitupo with some of the sustainable products they made. Photo / Grace Odlum

Taitoko School students Karter Fifita-Tovo Robertson, left, Wai-Maria Tanuvasa-Kerehoma, Harper Ditchfield, Paige Anaru, and Faiesea Leitupo with some of the sustainable products they made. Photo / Grace Odlum

Tamariki at Taitoko School in Levin are creating sustainable products to sell at their market.

Each class at the school is doing something different, but they are all following this year’s theme of sustainability.

Emma Deadman teaches Room 5 and said the students in her class were making a variety of things out of wood, including Christmas trees, bird houses, cultural pieces, and more.

Deadman said she showed the pupils an episode of Shark Tank to inspire them to think about things they could make.

One student, Faiesea Leitupo, 10, said they were working in groups to make their products, and he really enjoyed the process.