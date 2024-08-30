Each Thursday morning the Sewing in Levin group meets at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō (Levin Community Centre). Photo / Grace Odlum

The sewing machines were the start of many donations with fabric, cotton and thread also given.

“People drop in materials and we still are given sewing machines by people who no longer use them. We’re very fortunate that so many people support us.”

Using donated materials reduces waste going to the landfill, Pritchard said.

“It’s a very sustainable way to learn how to sew.”

Skills 4 Living coordinator Kim Bradnock said the group was a place to learn something new in a supportive environment.

“No skills are needed to join. We have volunteers here to help people. We also have some people who know how to sew, but they learn how to use different patterns.”

The sewers can work on a group project or their own item, she said.

“The group project is creating two-inch squares to be sewn together into a tote bag or cushion. Some of our sewers choose to do their own thing, with quite a few learning to fix old clothes by adding buttons and things. It’s a way to teach sustainability and stop fast fashion. Rather than chucking out the clothes, you could learn to fix them.”

If people need help learning how to use their sewing machine, they can bring it along, Bradnock said.

“We have people that can teach them how to troubleshoot it and teach them the basics.”

Delwyn Sanson and Linda Thomas regularly attend the Sewing in Levin group. Photo / Grace Odlum

Group regular Delwyn Sanson enjoyed the Thursday morning sessions.

“It’s great to be with like-minded people learning or practising. I’m not a beginner at sewing but I’m learning how to create clothes. I’m currently making myself a dress.”

She said it’s a great place to learn how to sew or to sew with some company.

“I love it. Everyone is so friendly and welcoming with their knowledge.”

The details:

What: Sewing in Levin

When: Thursdays, 10am -12pm

Where: Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10 Bath Street, Levin















