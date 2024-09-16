A Levin screen printing business turns 13 this week and the owner is throwing a party to celebrate.
Artisan Screen Prints owner Thomas Lynch said the party will be dual purpose as he will also be launching a new “bespoke” fabric printing service at the company’s birthday bash on Saturday, September 21.
He said a 15m repeat print table will enable the team to create custom-designed rolls of fabric for various uses, including upholstery, wall panels, curtains, and wallpapers.
“We create a screen with the design and then put that on top of the fabric on the table, spreading ink along the screen so it goes onto the fabric. We can do this for upholstery, wall panels, curtains, wallpapers and more. We’re excited to offer this service to our customers.”
While the business is celebrating 13 years, it’s been in Levin for just three of them, having previously been based in Wellington. The new service has been in the works since the business relocated to Levin said Lynch.