“It took two years to put the table together and then 18 months to perfect everything. I wanted to be confident in bespoke fabric printing and ensure we delivered a quality product.”

Lynch, who has 30 years of screen printing experience, said he was pleased to expand the business and help contribute to the revival of small-scale print and manufacture in Levin.

“Levin is traditionally a textile town. It was a big part of the town in the 80s and 90s and I’m happy to be doing my bit to bring back small-scale in-country print and manufacture.”

Lynch’s journey into the screen-printing trade began out of his love for music and his realisation that he couldn’t pursue a career in music due to being “tone-deaf”.

He then turned to the merchandise side of the music industry and has been running Artisan Screen Prints since.

“I knew I couldn’t be in a band so I thought about other sides of the music industry and landed on merchandise. My first print was for this Wellington band in the 80s and then I spent some time travelling the world, working for different print companies before returning home and starting Artisan Screen Prints.”

He’s going back to his roots for the birthday celebration, he said, creating five new T-shirt designs to launch under the label Lucky 13.

“There will only be 13 of each available at the event. We’ve used recycled cardboard to create pizza boxes which we’ve added designs on to which is pretty cool. The shirts themselves are all made from organic cotton, with everything done in-house from creating the designs, printing them and then sewing the fabric into shirts.”

Lynch said he looks forward to the event.

“I can’t wait to celebrate with the township.”

The details:

What: Lucky 13 -Artisan Screen Prints birthday

When: Saturday, September 21, 12pm- 4pm

Where: Artisan Screen Prints, 7 Hokio Beach Rd, Levin







