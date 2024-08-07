Visitors from across the North Island attended the recent Levin Scottish Country Dance Club afternoon tea dance.
Guests travelled from Whanganui, Palmerston North, Ashhurst, Waikanae, Wellington and the Hutt Valley to attend the event on Sunday, July 21 and were welcomed by two pipers.
The hall was decorated for the occasion by the Levin Scottish Country Dance Club members who used greenery from their gardens and farms.
The band Saltire, made up of musicians from Christchurch, Plimmerton and Palmerston North, played live music for the guests, with over 18 dances being performed ranging from reels, jigs and strathspeys. Melva from Aotea emceed the event.
Levin Scottish Country Dance Club president Jaki Williams said the afternoon tea dance happens once a year.