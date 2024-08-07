Advertisement
Levin Scottish Country Dance Club welcomes guests from across North Island

Visitors from across the North Island attended the recent Levin Scottish Country Dance Club afternoon tea dance.

Guests travelled from Whanganui, Palmerston North, Ashhurst, Waikanae, Wellington and the Hutt Valley to attend the event on Sunday, July 21 and were welcomed by two pipers.

The hall was decorated for the occasion by the Levin Scottish Country Dance Club members who used greenery from their gardens and farms.

The band Saltire, made up of musicians from Christchurch, Plimmerton and Palmerston North, played live music for the guests, with over 18 dances being performed ranging from reels, jigs and strathspeys. Melva from Aotea emceed the event.

Levin Scottish Country Dance Club president Jaki Williams said the afternoon tea dance happens once a year.

“We always look forward to it, it’s fun and we get visitors from all over. We’ve found that changing the yearly event from evening to afternoon has attracted more visitors which is lovely.”

She said dancing is a great exercise for the body and mind.

“You’re always learning new techniques and movements and you’re getting up and being active.”

Williams said the Levin Scottish Country Dance Club is always looking for more members.

“We run three free nights for people to see if they enjoy it and then after that, it’s $3 a session. It is a very inexpensive way to have fun. We have easier dances for our newer members for the first half of the night and then dances for the more experienced on the second half. On top of this, we also provide supper.”

Williams said club members are friendly and supportive.

“We have a good time and plenty of laughs. It’s a great group to be a part of.”

She said the club plans to run multiple give-it-a-try sessions next year.

“We are working on securing funding. These will be great for people not certain if they would like to join to help them make their mind up.”

The club’s dancing season ends in October, resuming again in March.

The details:

What: Levin Scottish Country Dance Club sessions

When: Monday evenings, 7.30pm-10pm

Where: Levin Uniting Church, 87 Oxford St

Cost: First three sessions free then $3 a night





