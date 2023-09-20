The Levin Wanderers rugby league team have won their last five games on the trot to keep alive the dream of a home semifinal.

Up the... Wanderaaahs?

Rugby league team Levin Wanderers are - dare we speak too soon - on the cusp of a playoff berth in the Manawatū Premier club competition.

Their season has almost mirrored that of the New Zealand Warriors. Outsiders at the start of the season, they have turned around a slow start and gone on a winning spree. And with it has come renewed interest in the team and the game.

The Wanderers’ 32-16 win against Whanganui Boxon was their fifth victory on the trot. They have two more games before the semifinals - against Masterton this weekend and then against Takaro Taniwha at Coronation Park in Palmerston North a week later.

A win in either game should be enough to secure a home semifinal which, all going well, could be played at the town’s premier venue Levin Domain, as it looks unlikely that the Horowhenua-Kāpiti rugby team will have a home semifinal that weekend.

Levin Wanderers had a rare chance to play at the Levin Domain last weekend. It is believed to be the first game of league at the ground in almost 20 years.

The team clubrooms are at the Domain, but the club played the majority of its fixtures across town at Playford Park. But the players relished the chance to play at Levin Domain and, all going to plan, there could be a competition semifinal at the ground.

It was all set up for rugby league. The only issue with the on-field marking was the referee couldn’t play the 40-20 rule, but that was no big deal.

But prop Ethan Keith, who co-coaches the team along with halfback Aaron Whitikia, said while the team was growing in confidence each week, they weren’t getting ahead of themselves.

“We haven’t got there yet. It would be nice to think that we can, but you have to stay humble. We will have to keep winning if we want a home semifinal,” he said.

Levin Wanderers prop and co-coach Ethan Keith.

Rugby league has had a strong presence in Horowhenua over the years with Whiti Te Ra, Foxton Rebels, and clubs in Levin like Eels, Knights, Lions and Wolves performing with distinction.

But the sport went largely into hibernation before a new team emerged under the Levin Wanderers banner three seasons ago. In their first year, they were winless and finished bottom of the table, while last year they were second-to-last.

Keith said there was a good core of players who had been with the team since the beginning. Most of the team was aged in their 20s. There were a couple of teenagers and a couple of players in their 30s.

It helped that the rugby league competition started as the club rugby season finished, allowing some players to play both codes. They carried a larger squad of 25 players through the season allowing for injuries and unavailability.

Meanwhile, the final of the Manawatū competition will be played at Central Energy Trust Arena in Palmerston North.

Levin Wanderers: Ethan Ayers, Levi Tautuhi, Mason Couchman, Hopa Edwards, Tawhiri Kereama, Manaia Osborne, Aaron Whitikia, Ethan Keith, Aaron Taiapa, Evan Lealiifano, Hirini Roa, Dylan Winiata, Abraham Jackson, Hoani Roa, Sione Maake, Hema Te Ao, Tala Fonoti, Wheturangi Tauhore. Coaches: Aaron Whitikia and Ethan Keith. Managers: Renee Tukapua, Walter Taiapa, Fay Hokianga.









