The Levin RC Club has been running for two months now.

The Levin RC Club is now in its second month of existence, and David Barton, who co-founded the club with Ross Close, said they were trying to follow in the footsteps of a similar club from the 80s and 90s.

Barton said they started the club for a few reasons – they both have an interest in radio-controlled cars, both felt Levin needed a club of this kind, and they wanted a place where people could have a go at RC driving, or their children.

“RC in itself is a hugely growing hobby and sport, and we wanted to be a part of the growth of that. We have a vision for the club of big family days and open event days showcasing lots of different types of RC cars, from old vintage RC cars to new modern buggies, trucks and crawlers. We want a place where everyone into RC can come and have fun, no matter what your level in the hobby is.”

Barton said they had been helped along the way by companies like Thomas Plumbing, Gas Waikanae and Creative Sign Co.

He said they have also had good support from Horowhenua District Council and have been given advice from people like Julian Hardy, who runs the Palmerston North RC Speedway Club and used to be part of the original Levin RC Club.