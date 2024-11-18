Advertisement
Horowhenua Chronicle

Levin RC Club aims to grow local hobby with new events and permanent track

Grace Odlum
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Horowhenua Chronicle·
2 mins to read
The Levin RC Club has been running for two months now.

The Levin RC Club is now in its second month of existence, and David Barton, who co-founded the club with Ross Close, said they were trying to follow in the footsteps of a similar club from the 80s and 90s.

Barton said they started the club for a few reasons – they both have an interest in radio-controlled cars, both felt Levin needed a club of this kind, and they wanted a place where people could have a go at RC driving, or their children.

“RC in itself is a hugely growing hobby and sport, and we wanted to be a part of the growth of that. We have a vision for the club of big family days and open event days showcasing lots of different types of RC cars, from old vintage RC cars to new modern buggies, trucks and crawlers. We want a place where everyone into RC can come and have fun, no matter what your level in the hobby is.”

Barton said they had been helped along the way by companies like Thomas Plumbing, Gas Waikanae and Creative Sign Co.

He said they have also had good support from Horowhenua District Council and have been given advice from people like Julian Hardy, who runs the Palmerston North RC Speedway Club and used to be part of the original Levin RC Club.

They have started up the Levin RC Club Facebook page, which currently has over 100 followers, and Barton said their next step is to start signing up members to establish numbers and form the full club from there.

“The club is in talks at the moment for a permanent dirt track area in Levin, and all going well, we can start on that in the near future.”

Barton said they are also planning to hire a local hall and hold an RC swap meet alongside their next race day, and more regular meets once the club members have signed up.

“We hope that the club will be established well, and we can get it thriving in the community for anyone who wants to come and enjoy the RC scene.

He said they are mainly seeing 1/10-scale electric cars in the club, but potential members are not limited to that scale and “we invite all who want to participate”.

