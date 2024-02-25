Tournament manager Sue Dewsnap with doubles champions Steve Kitely and Peter Wallace (Waikanae) at Levin Croquet Club’s annual tournament.

Tournament manager Sue Dewsnap with doubles champions Steve Kitely and Peter Wallace (Waikanae) at Levin Croquet Club’s annual tournament.

This year 16 teams of two played in the handicap doubles on Saturday and 16 players competed in the singles contest on Sunday during the Levin Croquet Club’s annual tournament.

The quality of play was strong and spectators were on hand to watch, especially the play-offs for the overall winner each day, organisers said.

Doubles winners were Peter Wallace and Steve Kitely (Waikanae), with runners-up Roel Ymker (Plimmerton) and Millie Howartson (Hāwera)

Singles winner was Lynne Dalley (Wellington) and runner-up was Peter Kapea (Feilding).