The Capital Connection at Levin railway station.

A public meeting will be held on train services to and from Horowhenua on Saturday, February 24, at 4pm at the Andrew Room at Levin Uniting Communities Centre, 87 Oxford St, Levin, to discuss the future of rail services for Levin.

Levin will have new, purpose-built trains before the end of the decade, meeting organiser Save Our Trains/The Future is Rail said. This will mean faster and more-frequent passenger services. Join this public meeting to discuss your expectations for future rail services and learn how the community can work together to maximise the opportunity these new trains can bring.

We’ll discuss:

Your expectations for the new Capital Connection service and experience of the interim trains.

How we can leverage increased rail services to improve the local economy and environment and enhance social cohesion.

Potential improvements to station environs.

How services can help people access key services.

Opportunities to further connect our communities across NZ.

To help with planning, please let us know you are coming by registering here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/making-rail-work-for-levin-tickets-813734089567