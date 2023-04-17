A scene from Levin Performing Arts Centre's performance of Disney's High School Musical On Stage.

Levin’s Performing Arts Centre will bring Disney’s High School Musical On Stage this weekend and the next. It is about a few teens who meet during a summer holiday, only to discover they go to the same high school and enjoy performing.

Their plans to join the school production are out of favour with friends and the school’s leading lady, who try to prevent them from joining. However, they find a way and end up being the lead roles in the school musical.

The cast of 40 has at least 20 newbies among them and most of them are young. Another 25 people help backstage. “They vary in age from 14 to 23,” said production manager Lorrain Lepper, who has been involved with the Levin Performing Arts Society (LPAS) for 45 years. “Our kids wanted to be involved and then our grandkids, so we decided to land a hand.”

LPAS puts on three shows a year and each takes three to four months of rehearsals. “Everyone has to audition and I am afraid we must disappoint many. The directors have the final say on who gets involved, though I supervise the auditions.” This time 65 kids did an audition, but only 40 got a role.

“We try to tell them they did well, but they didn’t make it this time and why. We tell them we hope they will come back next time.”

Two school teachers are involved in the musical and a few Horowhenua College students too. LPAS does musicals, mostly, and that means aspiring actors need to be able to sing and dance. Some of the crew go to dance school, others have done school productions.

“Many budding actors have come through our doors and the discipline required to succeed in a production is good for them,” Lorraine Lepper said.

The director, Sjan Giles-Oza, musical director Asaria Sailii and choreographer Catin Sanson all teach at Horowhenua College, explaining the recent influx of students from that school.

LPAS started in the mists of time, “at least 75 years ago, actually prior to WWI we think, but there are no records to confirm that, so we may have been around for over a century”. After so many years the team knows what attracts the locals to their theatre, which has room for 180 seats. As they often chose a setup of chairs around tables to accommodate dinners, the number is usually 150 people for a show, which is not cheap to put on.

Lorraine Lepper said the rights to each musical cost the society at least $5000 each time, plus often a percentage of the ticket prices. “Rights are a big issue for amateur theatre. We then have to pay for the scores, the scripts, and this time also for backing tracks.”

The Disney High School Musical On Stage will have six performances and tickets cost $30 for adults and $20 for those under 13. This time you can also order a cheese board, from $25 (for two people).

The show starts at 7.30pm on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22; 2pm on Sunday, April 23; and 7.30pm Thursday to Saturday, April 27-29.

Buy tickets online at https://www.levinperformingarts.org/