His success didn’t stop there, with Rawiri receiving a Horowhenua District Council Youth Excellence Award at the council’s Civic Awards ceremony on Tuesday, November 12.

Rawiri Tristram-Brown, 15, and Horowhenua District Mayor Bernie Wanden at the Horowhenua District Council Civic Awards on Tuesday, November 12.

“I’m proud to be part of an event that honoured so many talented individuals. I was not at nervous as I was in Palmerston North Last week.”

He received $500 as part of the Horowhenua District Council award.

“It’s all going towards my sports. I was quite excited to receive it.”

Those sports, said Rawiri, are swimming and wheelchair basketball. In October, Rawiri represented New Zealand in the 2024 Tri-Series at Hamilton’s Waterworld, with his team placing second overall.

Rawiri Tristram-Brown shows off his bronze medal for his 200m freestyle race at the Victoria State Championships in Melbourne earlier this year. Rawiri said he looks forward to returning to Melbourne for the 2025 competition.

The month before, he was named as the Wheelchair Basketball New Zealand division two defensive player of the year and was selected for the Division Two select team.

“I just feel proud and happy that I’ve achieved this.”

He said he credits his success to his family.

“I’d like to thank my granddad for driving me to my competitions and my grandmother for helping me get ready. I owe a lot to them.”

What he loves most about his sports are the people, he said.

“I met a lot of really nice people. It was through my connections with Halberg Games that I named in the division two team. The nice and supportive people are a big part of why I love the sport. As well as that, I love challenging myself. In swimming, for example, I love that distance I sprint to get first because when I do it gives a big feeling of achievement.”

While school is out, it’s not break time for Rawiri, he said, with the parathlete now training for the State Championships in Melbourne, Australia, in February.

“I competed in them in February this year and I loved it. I can’t wait to go back.”

After that, he said he will be taking a small break for a school field trip to Japan.

“I’m really looking forward to that.”







