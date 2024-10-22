The Levin Masters Swimming Club is holding an open night at the Levin Aquatic Centre on November 15. Photo / Grace Odlum

A swimming club in Levin is holding an open club night for potential new members to find out more about the club.

The Levin Masters Swimming Club is a well-established group of adults (18 years to over 80 years) who meet fortnightly at the Levin Aquatic Centre where members are encouraged to develop their fitness, have fun and make friends as well as enjoying swimming.

The open evening will involve showcasing a skills and drills session used to improve a swimming technique, fitness, and sometimes speed, and a taster for people to experience the programme.

The evening will also include fun relays before supper and the opportunity to meet current members.

While the name of the club “masters” can imply a particular level of skill or certain age, the club is actually open to all over 18, and of all abilities. Members of the club range in ability from “improvers” to “competitive”. The name comes from the popular Masters Games events, which are held regularly across a wide variety of sports and activities. While the official age for a master in swimming internationally is 25, Swimming NZ takes the stance that anyone aged 18 or over, who has left the highly competitive teenage level of swimming, who wants to continue swimming, can be a master.