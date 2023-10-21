A Lotto player from Levin won Second Division over the weekend.

A Levin Lotto player will be enjoying an extra cash boost this holiday weekend, as they are among the 17 Lotto players to win Lotto Second Division in Saturday night’s draw.

Each of the 17 ticket holders won $14,482 in the draw, while two of the players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $22,166.

The Powerball Second Division winners were the biggest on the night, with neither Powerball First Division and First Division won and so rolling over to the next draw.

Levin’s Lotto Second Division ticket was bought from Levin Mall Lotto.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App. Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to inquire about the best way to claim a prize.