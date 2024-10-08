There’ll be plenty of treats and no tricks at a Levin Light Party planned for the night of Halloween this year.
Legacy Levin location pastor Jay Cootes said the light party is a family-friendly alternative to Halloween.
“We see children on the streets, some with parents and some without, and we thought it would be great to provide a space where tamariki can do what they want in a safe, controlled environment.”
This will be the third year the event has run and Cootes said it’s been popular each year.
“We expect anywhere between 400-500 people at this event.”