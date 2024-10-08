The Legacy Levin Light Party is back again this year. Pictured are the volunteers from the 2023 event.

The Legacy Levin Light Party is back again this year. Pictured are the volunteers from the 2023 event.

There’ll be plenty of treats and no tricks at a Levin Light Party planned for the night of Halloween this year.

Legacy Levin location pastor Jay Cootes said the light party is a family-friendly alternative to Halloween.

“We see children on the streets, some with parents and some without, and we thought it would be great to provide a space where tamariki can do what they want in a safe, controlled environment.”

This will be the third year the event has run and Cootes said it’s been popular each year.

“We expect anywhere between 400-500 people at this event.”