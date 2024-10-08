Advertisement
Levin Light Party: Free family-friendly alternative to Halloween with fun activities

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Horowhenua Chronicle·
2 mins to read
The Legacy Levin Light Party is back again this year. Pictured are the volunteers from the 2023 event.

There’ll be plenty of treats and no tricks at a Levin Light Party planned for the night of Halloween this year.

Legacy Levin location pastor Jay Cootes said the light party is a family-friendly alternative to Halloween.

“We see children on the streets, some with parents and some without, and we thought it would be great to provide a space where tamariki can do what they want in a safe, controlled environment.”

This will be the third year the event has run and Cootes said it’s been popular each year.

“We expect anywhere between 400-500 people at this event.”

He said the event will have plenty of activities for tamariki to do.

“We’ll have a bouncy castle, face painting and different stalls running those classic carnival-style games. We’ll have some lollies for prizes but we’ve got some other cool things to give away as well.”

There’ll be plenty of lollies on the night, he said, but that’s not all that’s on the menu.

“We’ll have 400 hāngī meals for free as well.”

The event is completely free to the community, he said.

“We received some funding from the Horowhenua District Council which we’re grateful for as it helps us put this event on for people. We want the community to know we are here and we care. The light party is a way that we can do our bit to provide the community with a fun and free event.”

The Details

What: Legacy Levin Light Party

When: October 31, doors open 4.30pm

Where: Legacy Levin, 12 Keepa St, Levin

Other: Free event



