When the 2019 Australian bushfires left many wild birds without homes, a group of retired women in Levin banded together to knit them new nests.
The women, from the MiLife Rosewood Park retirement village, carried on knitting long after the bushfires, through Covid and beyond. Over that time they have knitted countless merino baby vests, booties, hats, blankets and children’s clothes for Starship Hospital.
“It started as a group of knitters that loved what they were doing,” said village manager Linda Cliff.
Cliff said the group, which has grown from just a few in the beginning to about 12 now, enjoy getting together and working on projects which they can then give back to the community.
“They knitted 350 purple flowers to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s walk last year, along with twiddle muffs for dementia patients in various resthomes.”