She said once the group had gathered a box of knitting, they would collectively decide who to gift it to.

Some of the charities they have given their knitting to in the past are Raukawa Whānau Ora, Women’s Refuge, the Salvation Army, Palmerston North Hospice shop, Middlemore Hospital, and most recently St Vincent de Paul Society Baby Assist.

The group of knitters with blankets they have made.

They’ve also sold some of their knitting to raise money for the local food bank and the community health shuttle.

The group also gets support from the wider community, said Cliff.

“We often post pictures on Facebook of what the ladies have knitted, and many people have generously come forward and donated wool to enable them to continue their passion.”

Cliff said there are many benefits to the group – especially social.

She said the women have been able to meet new people within the village, and it’s been good for their brains too.

“For some it has filled a void after losing a loved partner, giving them a purpose to join in with a group who are giving to communities in need. They also love that their minds are active and keeping their finger nimble.”

She said while they are knitting, they share their problems, tell each other what they’ve been doing and “generally have a lovely knit and natter”.

It’s a learning opportunity too – they swap knitting patterns and get help from each other.

But most of all, the women are happy to know their knitting is helping someone in need.

“They get warm fuzzies seeing their garments go off to assist in the community.”