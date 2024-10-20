Advertisement
Levin health centre blessing and Foxton Spring Fling highlight community events - Tim Costley

3 mins to read
MP for Ōtaki Tim Costley at a seniors morning tea in Levin.

  • Inflation dropped to 2.2% in September, down from 5.6% a year ago, signalling lower interest rates.
  • The Government's changes to the Reserve Bank's rules and tax relief are benefiting families and businesses.
  • The Retirement Villages Act review focuses on maintenance, complaints, and capital repayments for residents.

Tim Costley is the MP for Ōtaki

OPINION

Term four has begun, and there’s only nine weeks until Christmas. But Christmas isn’t the only thing to look forward to. I really enjoyed being part of the blessing for the new health centre in Levin on Friday, and I’m looking forward to the Spring Fling in Foxton this weekend!

The inflation figures out last week were more good news for New Zealanders, and mean everyone with a mortgage or business loan is looking forward to lower interest rates and a few more spare dollars at the end of the week.

Stats NZ reported that the inflation rate dropped to just 2.2% in the year to September. That’s down from 5.6% just a year ago and over 7% in 2022.

You might remember the very first thing our Government did was change the Reserve Bank’s rules so they had to focus on reducing interest rates. This, along with work cutting wasteful public spending, reducing the red tape that stifles innovation and development, and rebuilding business confidence, is clearly working.

At 2.2% inflation, this is the first time the rate has been back within the Reserve Bank’s target range of 1 to 3% since March 2021. The era of crushing price rises is now over. Kiwis can look forward to mortgage rate reductions, and businesses will find it easier to invest and innovate with lower borrowing costs.

Together with the tax relief that took effect on July 31 and the FamilyBoost childcare payments that many families are now receiving (please apply today if you can), falling inflation and interest rates mean large numbers of families are now better off than they were a year ago.

There’s more work to be done to get the economy growing, but New Zealanders can be confident we’re headed in the right direction.

I want to also give our seniors an important update. Last week we announced the next steps for the Retirement Villages Act review, which is an important piece of work for many in our community.

Following 11,000 public submissions, we are focusing our review on three key areas: Maintenance and repairs of operator-owned chattels and fixtures; managing complaints and disputes; and options for incentivising or requiring earlier capital repayments when residents move out of a village.

The continuation of the Retirement Village Act review reflects the Government’s agreement to work with the sector and safeguard the interests of the residents living in retirement villages. This will likely take a year to work through but I’ll keep you updated.

