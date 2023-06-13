Levin gymnastics is enjoying a renaissance among boys, with enough athletes to form a representative team for the first time in almost a decade.
A boys team representing the Levin Gymnastics Club joined 260 other gymnasts - 198 girls and 62 boys - at the Levin Elementary Gymnastic competition at the weekend.
Levin Gymnastics Club head coach Louise McCarthy said the ratio of girls to boys is traditionally about 70:30, a participation trend mirrored nationwide. Numbers could ebb and flow, but numbers were on the rise.
“It’s great to see the boys back competing,” she said.
“The boys all want to be All Blacks, but gymnastics can teach them so much,” she said.
Gymnastics was a unique sport in that its core skills could be transposed and were an asset to any other sport - improved strength, discipline, spacial awareness, explosive speed and balance are perfect ingredients for life in general.
The Levin competition had teams from Wellington, Manawatū, Hutt Valley, Onslow, Rimutaka, Twisters Wanganui and Kāpiti competing. McCarthy said Levin had hosted the competition each year for the last 10 years, except for the Covid-19 lockdown season three years ago.
She thanked the sponsors of the event and volunteers for their support. A competition of its size required a large amount of volunteers help.
Pitching in were New Zealand under-18 representatives Logan Curtis and Josh Teitelbaun, fresh from competing in Australia last month.
Among the judges was highly-respected Te Horo gymnastics coach Gavin Snowsill, the winner of numerous coaching awards with more than 40 years’ experience in the sport.
Also helping out was top local gymnast Kana Komikado, 13, who will represent the Levin club at the national competition in Tauranga next month.
McCarthy said it was exciting as Komikado will be the first representative from the Levin club picked for national competition in more than a decade.
