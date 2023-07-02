Levin Garden Club's new president Barbara Petherick with the club's newsletter editor Carol Dyer, who has edited 150 editions so far.

After the recent AGM of the Levin Garden Club, members were pleased to meet our newly elected president, Barbara Petherick. She will be a steady pair of hands, guiding the club forward. Many of you will recognise her from her past career in the teaching profession.

However, Barbara is a passionate gardener, having been a member of the club for several years, and brings her great enthusiasm for all things gardening to her new role.

Past president Catherine Marshall has stepped down after four years in the role and was thanked by members for all her hard work, sharing her extensive knowledge of plants and using her many management skills to ensure the club ran smoothly.

She remains on the committee along with Julia MacMillan, Sue Rankin, Karen Humpage, Kirsty Warden, Wendy Sinclair and Peter Phipps and newly elected member Edwin Pinto. Stepping down from the committee this year was our very able treasurer, Trevor Hinder.

What would an organisation be if it were not for the ability to remain connected, relevant and engaging ― to this end we wish to make a special mention of long-time member, passionate gardener and wordsmith Carol Dyer. Carol has been editing the monthly club newsletter since 2009 and recently completed the 150th edition — a magnificent effort.

We all look forward to our monthly edition, full of interesting snippets of gardening information, photographs of club activities and garden visits and the like.

The club continues to attract new members as the district grows. Aside from the time-honoured traditional flower show in August and monthly competitions of plants and flowers, there is a full calendar of interesting and engaging speakers on topics related to gardening at the monthly evening meetings.

We also meet for morning tea monthly and visit local plant nurseries, private gardens, organise “garden” trips away and an annual plant sale in the Levin Mall, this year on October 14.

The club meets monthly at Life Changers, 87 Cambridge St, on the fourth Wednesday each month. We welcome new members and look forward to sharing knowledge of all things gardening. Contact club secretary K. Warden 0275490478 for any further information.







