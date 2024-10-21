Advertisement
Levin Garden Club celebrates spring with flower show and John Hollever’s daffodil talk

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
Some of the the entries in the Levin Garden Club annual flower show that took place in August.

Spring has truly arrived for the Levin Garden Club with the annual flower show held in August and an interesting speaker, John Hollever, talking about daffodils at the September meeting.

Despite the rain and fewer entries, the flower show was a lovely display of spring goodies.

Winners were Sue Rankin in first place, Barbara Petherick second and Wendy Sinclair was third.

President Barbara Petherick thanked members for their participation and although the wet weather caused damage to the spring flowers, there was a good number of quality entries.

She thanked Catherine Marshall and the committee for their hard work checking entries, counting votes, tallying the results and writing the certificates. A thanks also goes to Andrew Salter for stepping in and operating the audio-visual system.

Wendy Sinclair (left, Barbara Petherick and Sue Rankin were awarded third, second and first place respectively at the Levin Garden Club annual flower show in August.
September meeting speaker John Hollever is passionate about his daffodils, recently exhibiting blooms in both Levin and Ōtaki where he won premiere bloom. Daffodils have mostly been an interest and combined with work and family. John shared his knowledge of his daffodil growing and breeding programme, showing the various types he grows.

Levin Garden Club meets in Life Changers on the fourth Wednesday of the month and the speaker for the October meeting is the manager of the Garden Depot, Sara Byrne.

