Some of the the entries in the Levin Garden Club annual flower show that took place in August.

Spring has truly arrived for the Levin Garden Club with the annual flower show held in August and an interesting speaker, John Hollever, talking about daffodils at the September meeting.

Despite the rain and fewer entries, the flower show was a lovely display of spring goodies.

Winners were Sue Rankin in first place, Barbara Petherick second and Wendy Sinclair was third.

President Barbara Petherick thanked members for their participation and although the wet weather caused damage to the spring flowers, there was a good number of quality entries.

She thanked Catherine Marshall and the committee for their hard work checking entries, counting votes, tallying the results and writing the certificates. A thanks also goes to Andrew Salter for stepping in and operating the audio-visual system.