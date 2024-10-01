Wandrella is performing at the Levin Folk Music Club on Friday, October 11.

A night of classic tunes with a twist is coming to Levin Folk Music Club.

Musical duo Wandrella will perform at the club next Friday. The band, consisting of Gill Allen (keyboards and guitar) and Kate Ward (guitar, banjo and mandolin) was formed after the two met at a house concert in Levin in December 2016.

The band mixes original songs to showcase their classical roots and eclectic musical influences. With both artists being contralto, their voices cover the musical range with an interchangeable blend of vocal harmonies.

Ward, who plays solo Celtic and classical guitar, opened for the Arizona Smoke Review in the UK and Paul Obana Jones in New Zealand. She was influenced by the finger-picking styles of Stefan Grossman and Gordon Giltrap.

Allen recorded her first album Colour Outside the Lines in 2004. She has played and recorded several songs with local musician Kevin Watson and in 2016 teamed up with local musician Simon Burgess and formed the duo Burgess and Allen.