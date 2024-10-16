The Kāpiti Quorum from back left, Hans Vanderhelm, Roger King, John Laurenson, Carole Abraham and Becky Abraham is the supporting act for the The Cattlestops concert in Levin on October 26.

Levin music lovers are in for a treat, with another concert announced at the Levin Folk Music Club.

The concert, taking place on October 26, will have toe-tapping tunes from Kāpiti bands Kāpiti Quorum and The Cattlestops.

The Kāpiti Quorum is returning to the Levin Folk Music Club as the supporting act for The Cattlestops.

The Cattlestops, which formed in 2005, focused on country-rock and western music, performing original songs penned by bass player James Cameron and guitarist Andrew London.

During that time, they played with Hamilton County Bluegrass Band fiddle player Colleen Tren, lead guitarist Dave Berry and drummer Evan Williams. In 2009, the band went into recess following Tren moving to Tenessee to study, later lecturing in bluegrass music at East Tennessee State University.