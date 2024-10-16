Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Levin Folk Music Club concert features Kāpiti bands Kāpiti Quorum and The Cattlestops

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
The Kāpiti Quorum from back left, Hans Vanderhelm, Roger King, John Laurenson, Carole Abraham and Becky Abraham is the supporting act for the The Cattlestops concert in Levin on October 26.

The Kāpiti Quorum from back left, Hans Vanderhelm, Roger King, John Laurenson, Carole Abraham and Becky Abraham is the supporting act for the The Cattlestops concert in Levin on October 26.

Levin music lovers are in for a treat, with another concert announced at the Levin Folk Music Club.

The concert, taking place on October 26, will have toe-tapping tunes from Kāpiti bands Kāpiti Quorum and The Cattlestops.

The Kāpiti Quorum is returning to the Levin Folk Music Club as the supporting act for The Cattlestops. Band members include Hans Vanderhelm, Roger King, John Laurenson, Carole Abraham and Becky Abraham.

The Cattlestops, which formed in 2005, focused on country-rock and western music, performing original songs penned by bass player James Cameron and guitarist Andrew London.

During that time, they played with Hamilton County Bluegrass Band fiddle player Colleen Tren, lead guitarist Dave Berry and drummer Evan Williams. In 2009, the band went into recess following Tren moving to Tenessee to study, later lecturing in bluegrass music at East Tennessee State University.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cameron and London continued performing together and in 2015, they began writing and recording again with a lineup of musicians they had been collaborating loosely with for some time.

This included Wayne Mason (keys), Ross McDermott (steel guitar), Lance Philip (drums) and guitarist Nick Granville.

The new album ‘Dancing in the Rain’ shows both songwriters in pensive and occasionally nostalgic mood, with genres ranging from rural acoustic country and JJ Cale-style ‘swamp’ grooves to driving blues and country rock.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Since 2020 Cameron and London have mostly played with Wayne Mason on piano as a trio. They now have Evan Williams doing percussion with them, with all four musicians to perform as The Cattlestoppers at the Levin Folk Music Club.

The details:

What: Levin Folk Music Club - Kāpiti Quorum and Cattlestoppers

When: Saturday, October 26, 7.30pm start with Kāpiti Quorum followed by The Cattlestoppers

Where: Scottish Society Hall, Bartholomew Road, Levin

Admission: members $10, non-members $15 and students $5. Cash only



Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle