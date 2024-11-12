The event is free and is open to people living with disabilities, allies, support workers and whānau. Marshall said they are able to run this event thanks to their partnerships with Sport Manawatū, CCS, Mash, Horowhenua District Council, Rapid Relief Team, Mana Whaikaha, Muaūpoko Tribal Authority, Pasifika for Tomorrow, and Sisterhood, Think Hauora and Uniting Communities, Horowhenua Sport and Rec.

Marshall, who lives with autism, an audio sensitivity disorder and a mild intellectual disability, said she started Levin Disability as a group for people with disabilities to meet up regularly and do activities and special events together.

“Everything started because I have disabilities myself, and I found there is a huge gap for us to meet people and socialise. Not many of us leave our houses or join anything in town as we feel like we don’t belong.”

She hoped Levin Disability would be a group that allowed disabled people to build friendships and confidence to face the wider world.

“This is not an exclusive group – we welcome everyone, with or without a disability. If you feel disconnected, join us. In this way, we can build better understanding and acceptance.”

Some of the events the group has done so far are a pizza night, movie night, pizza in the park and a games night.

Marshall is also a part of the Horowhenua District Council’s Access and Inclusion Committee, which she said focuses on improvements for better access and inclusion in the community.

“This has supported me in building confidence by sharing my story and experiences and developing my leadership skills.”

She is currently working with the council around having sensory hours put in place at the Levin Aquatic Centre, something she also hopes to have implemented at the town’s Woolworths supermarket she said.

Marshall is also involved in I.Lead, a disabled youth community designed by youth for youth.

The details

What: International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebration

When: December 3, 11am-2pm

Where: Uniting Communities (Levin Uniting Community Centre), 87 Oxford St