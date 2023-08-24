Piano duettists Janet Gibbs and Jenny Scarlett.

Two accomplished pianists in their own right will put four hands on the keyboard for a one-off classical concert in Levin early next month.

Janet Gibbs and Jenny Scarlett will share a seat at a piano and play as a duet at the invitation of Levin Music Society for an evening concert at the Masonic Hall on September 6.

Scarlett said it wasn’t the first time she had played as a duet with Gibbs. They were both looking forward to teaming up again.

“We just want to share our love of music with people that come,” she said.

The evening programme will be purely classical and feature music from the likes of Mozart and Brahms.

Scarlett and Gibbs will be joined by Ruth Reid QSM and Norman Stewart, who will sing duets and solo.

Levin Music Society’s Pam Brooking said the society tried to stage regular concerts, and this one was hot on the heels of an organ concert last month that featured Dr Doug Bolitho, Nancy Jones and Roy Tankerlsey.

“We really are excited about them coming,” she said.

Gibbs played with the Schola Sacra Choir in Whanganui for many years and was recognised as one of the country’s top organists and had performed extensively here and in Australia.

Scarlett had many years’ experience as a pianist, teacher and adjudicator including broadcast work, chamber and shows, and was pianist for Kāpiti Chamber Choir.

Reid was the regular alto soloist with Christchurch Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament choir, including several world tours, and received the QSM for services to music and teaching.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Entry fee is $5. Children are free.



