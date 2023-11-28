Levin has a women's softball team for the first time in 25 years. Pictured are Levin United players Deanna Paul, Cheryl Mareikura, Bonnie Scaife and Nikki Tatana.

Levin has a women's softball team for the first time in 25 years. Pictured are Levin United players Deanna Paul, Cheryl Mareikura, Bonnie Scaife and Nikki Tatana.

Club softball returns to Levin this weekend for the first time in decades and with it the ability for the local club to play host.

A double-header has been book at Playford Park as both men’s and women’s teams from Levin United host their counterparts from Manawatū club Matua Ma, after which the visitors will be treated to some Horowhenua hospitality.

A tornado that wreaked havoc in Levin in 2022 scythed through more than 50 houses. The softball diamond at Playford Park was in its path, leaving the playing net requiring major repair.

Levin United’s Adam Hori Te Pa said Horowhenua District Council financed the repairs. These were completed recently, allowing games to return, for which the local club was grateful.

“It’s good to have it up and running and to be able to play these home games,” he said.

The Levin United women’s team is back in the Manawatū premier competition this year after a 25-year hiatus of women’s softball in Levin, while the club’s mens team had been competing in the reserve grade in recent seasons, albeit with no home games.

Levin United players Deanna Paul, Cheryl Mareikura, Bonnie Scaife and Nikki Tatana will be in action this weekend.

One pleasing aspect of having home games was the ability to exercise manaakitanga and host visiting teams, and Hori Te Pa said a hangi was planned.

“They put on a hangi for us a few years ago so it’s good that we are in a position now where we are able to reciprocate,” he said.

Softball was huge in Levin in the 1970s and 1980s with thriving men’s, women’s and junior leagues, giving birth to players of the like of Chubb Tangaroa, Dave Workman and others.

The men’s game starts at 1.30pm and the women’s game is at 3.30pm.