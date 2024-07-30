Pasilio Tosi (centre) was selected for the All Blacks Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship squad. Photo / Paul Williams

Pasilio Tosi (centre) was selected for the All Blacks Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship squad. Photo / Paul Williams

A rugby player from Levin has been selected for the All Blacks Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship squad.

Prop Pasilio Tosi, who was born in Levin and attended Horowhenua College, is one of seven Hurricanes players selected for the championship. He joins the 36-member squad for six tests against Argentina, South Africa, and Australia.

The 26-year-old spent two years playing for the Southland Stags as No 8 before heading to Bay of Plenty and becoming a prop for the 2021 NPC season.

Tosi debuted for the All Blacks in their match against Fiji in San Diego in July. Hurricane Ruben Love has been selected for the first time.

Love, who attended Palmerston North Boys’ High School, will have a chance to debut as an All-Black during the championship. As a student, he represented the first XV rugby and first XI cricket team. Love plays for Wellington in the Bunnings NPC.