Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Levin-born rugby player Pasilio Tosi selected for All Blacks squad

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
Pasilio Tosi (centre) was selected for the All Blacks Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship squad. Photo / Paul Williams

Pasilio Tosi (centre) was selected for the All Blacks Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship squad. Photo / Paul Williams

A rugby player from Levin has been selected for the All Blacks Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship squad.

Prop Pasilio Tosi, who was born in Levin and attended Horowhenua College, is one of seven Hurricanes players selected for the championship. He joins the 36-member squad for six tests against Argentina, South Africa, and Australia.

The 26-year-old spent two years playing for the Southland Stags as No 8 before heading to Bay of Plenty and becoming a prop for the 2021 NPC season.

Tosi debuted for the All Blacks in their match against Fiji in San Diego in July. Hurricane Ruben Love has been selected for the first time.

Love, who attended Palmerston North Boys’ High School, will have a chance to debut as an All-Black during the championship. As a student, he represented the first XV rugby and first XI cricket team. Love plays for Wellington in the Bunnings NPC.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The other Hurricanes selected for the squad are Asafo Aumua (Silverstream, Upper Hutt), Tyrel Lomax (Tasman) TJ Perenara (Wellington), Jordie Barrett (Taranaki) and Billy Proctor (Wellington).

In an emailed press release, All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson said it was a tough squad to select because “everyone has owned their opportunities”.

“Continuity is important, but it’s also important to reward performance. Sam Cane, Will [Jordan] and David [Havili] bring a lot of experience and leadership to the group and Ruben, Noah [Hotham] and Sam Darry have taken their chance in the environment. It will be a special moment for Ruben being selected for the first time. He’s worked hard in the background and will be ready when his opportunity comes.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The full squad:

Hookers: Asafo Aumua, Codie Taylor, George Bell.

Props: Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams.

Locks: Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Darry.

Loose Forwards: Ethan Blackadder, Sam Cane, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea, Wallace Sititi.

Halfbacks: Noah Hotham, TJ Perenara, Cortez Ratima.

First five-eighths: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie.

Midfielders: Jordie Barrett, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Billy Proctor.

Outside backs: Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan, Ruben Love, Stephen Perofeta, Sevu Reece, Mark Tele’a.

Injury cover: Josh Lord (lock).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle