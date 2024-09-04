Advertisement
Levin barbershop Know A Cut shearing the love with free children’s cuts

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Horowhenua Chronicle·
3 mins to read
Know A Cut barbershop owner Noah Ransfield offers free children's barber cuts for tamariki aged 5 to 10 on Sunday mornings.

A Levin barber is helping families shave a little bit off their household costs, one haircut at a time.

On Sunday mornings Noah Ransfield opens his barbershop, Know a Cut, to provide free barber cuts for tamariki aged 5 to 10.

“One day I was brainstorming what I’d like to introduce to my shop that makes it unique and also gives back to the community. I thought about it. I remembered going down to Te Takere [Levin community centre] three years ago and doing free haircuts under the local iwi a few times. It sparked the idea.”

He‘s been offering the weekly service for three months now and said it’s going well.

“I’ve had numerous feedback about the free cuts. Parents express their gratitude as at the time it may be quite tough on them financially and having the money they’d usually pay for a haircut can make a huge difference to them.”

Ransfield first started cutting hair seven years ago.

“I used to cut my family members’ hair, friends and others too. I then did a barber course in Palmerston North four days a week. Slowly I just got better and I’ve been passionate about barbering ever since.”

Before opening his shop in 2022, he worked at multiple barbershops and completed house calls.

“The shop that helped boost my confidence in a shop setting was Defined Barbers here in Levin.”

He said Know a Cut is a welcoming family-friendly environment, perfect for children’s haircuts.

“Not only do we offer fresh cuts across all ranges of people but the team is confident doing cuts on children. It could even be their first haircut.”

Ransfield said he understands it can be stressful taking children for haircuts, but the staff go above and beyond to make it a warm experience.

“Parents may get worried or flustered having to go into a setting where their children may react differently. We pride ourselves with great attention to detail and believe we can reach any outcome if we put our minds to it.”

Ransfield said the payoff for the free service is knowing he’s making people happy.

“There is no better feeling than seeing people so happy and grateful for such a small gesture that I can offer them. To me, that’s what makes it worth it.”

The details:

What: Know A Cut free children’s haircuts

When: Sundays, 9am-11am

Eligibility: Children aged 5 to 10

Other: Walk-in service, first in, first served

Where: 242 Oxford St, Levin




