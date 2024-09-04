Know A Cut barbershop owner Noah Ransfield offers free children's barber cuts for tamariki aged 5 to 10 on Sunday mornings.

A Levin barber is helping families shave a little bit off their household costs, one haircut at a time.

On Sunday mornings Noah Ransfield opens his barbershop, Know a Cut, to provide free barber cuts for tamariki aged 5 to 10.

“One day I was brainstorming what I’d like to introduce to my shop that makes it unique and also gives back to the community. I thought about it. I remembered going down to Te Takere [Levin community centre] three years ago and doing free haircuts under the local iwi a few times. It sparked the idea.”

He‘s been offering the weekly service for three months now and said it’s going well.

“I’ve had numerous feedback about the free cuts. Parents express their gratitude as at the time it may be quite tough on them financially and having the money they’d usually pay for a haircut can make a huge difference to them.”