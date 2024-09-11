“Remember, you deserve a relationship built on trust, respect, and understanding. Do not compromise your well-being for someone else’s problems. Stay safe, trust your instincts, and prioritise your happiness.”

Maclean, who has Asperger’s, autism and ADHD said the book goes more in-depth about her life experiences, offering advice to other Aspies.

“It’s sharing my experiences with dating and relationships from an autistic female perspective. It also gives tips and advice. Call it a little life memoir.”

Navigating Life’s Journey as an Aspie is Kerrin Maclean's first book. Photo / Cynthia Photography

She said the book raises awareness about the autism spectrum.

“I wrote these books to show people they are not alone and to be a voice for people both on and off the spectrum. People with autism, whether they are male or female, are all different. I want to show people that we’re not all the same and help create a better understanding of autism while removing the stereotyping that surrounds it.”

Her new book, released in May this year, is a flow-on from her 2016 novel Navigating Life’s Journey as an Aspie.

“I wrote the second book to talk about my personal experiences as a young autistic woman. I’m currently working on advocating and navigating through my life with these conditions.”

She will be at Levin’s Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō (Levin Community Centre) to read from her book at the end of the month. Another author event takes place in Foxton in October.

Maclean is no stranger to sharing her story with a crowd; she posts regularly on social media channels under her online persona Aspie Answers.

“I want to help people with autism, ADHD and Asperger’s to understand themselves better. I want to be their voice, guiding others with tips and advice from my experiences and life lessons. I also hope what I do helps medical professionals learn to spot the signs of autism and ADHD as early as possible.”

Looking to the future, she said she has a few projects planned.

“I want to do what I can to be the voice for autistics. I have a few things in the works which will be confirmed soon.”

She said she looks forward to the Levin Library reading.

“I can’t wait to share my book with people. I also have a reading at the Foxton Library in October, which is the last live reading of the year.”

The details:

What: Love, Life, Aspie author reading by Kerrin Maclean

When: Sunday, September 22, 1pm-2.30pm

Where: Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō (Levin Community Centre), 10 Bath St, Levin

What: Love, Life, Aspie live reading by Kerrin Maclean

When: Wednesday, October 23, 1pm-2.30pm

Where: Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 92 Main St, Foxton







