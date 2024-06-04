Tim Costley talking with police at Levin police station.

Tim Costley is MP for Ōtaki

OPINION

I think our region is the best in New Zealand.

The anti-social and aggressive behaviour we saw in Levin on Saturday night is not Levin’s story, and not what we do around here.

My thoughts are with the injured officers. I wish them a speedy recovery. My thoughts are also with their families and friends who no doubt fully understand the risks and pressures their loved ones face when they put the uniform on. We are lucky to have such a great team working in Horowhenua, which for police includes Ōtaki. It is never acceptable to see police treated this way and I stand with them 100 per cent.

Horowhenua has a bright future, in my opinion. We have a thriving horticulture sector, manufacturing, food and beverage, and construction. Saturday night’s recklessness has no part in this. Young people don’t need more welfare, they need more opportunity. Horowhenua is a great choice full of opportunity.

Recently I’ve visited HLC to see firsthand the work they are doing getting young people trained and ready for work. I’ve visited JBs Environmental where they are training young people not just to work there, but for potential jobs building Ō2NL, the expressway from Ōtaki to Levin that is happening under our Government. I’ve visited builders all around our region who are building homes faster than many parts of New Zealand. Let’s get them out of those cars and working in these areas.

This week, I was proud to show our Minister of Finance, Nicola Willis, Woodhaven Gardens as one example of Horowhenua horticulture. She was visiting to speak about the Budget and how it benefits working families in our region. I love our Pasifika community who contribute so much to our region, but as well as RSE workers who come from Pacific Islands for a few months at a time to work, we need more of our young people to move into this field - excuse the pun.

If you missed it, the other key thing from Nicola Wills and the Budget was tax relief. This gives a single adult on the minimum wage $25 extra per pay, a working couple on $55k each $102 per fortnight, and a family on the average wage with two kids in early childhood education would get $252 every pay.

Finally, next Friday, June 14, is a public morning tea for over-60s with MP for Whanganui Carl Bates and me in Levin.

Please join us and make the most of the chance to speak with visiting MPs. Details online or contact me: Tim.CostleyMP@parliament.govt.nz.