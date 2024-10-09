Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Levin AFC league shifts focus to fun in 2024 Peter Furjes Memorial tournament

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Horowhenua Chronicle·
2 mins to read
The 2024 Peter Furjes Memorial Football League kicks off on October 17.

The 2024 Peter Furjes Memorial Football League kicks off on October 17.

Levin AFC twilight manager Chris Garwood Bennett says the upcoming 2024 Peter Furjes Memorial Football League is suitable for all players, whether experienced or new to the field.

“This year we decided to change the league from competitive to social to focus on the importance of having fun. By making this change, we’ve opened the league to more people, encouraging more people to come and play.”

The tournament is named after Peter Furjes, a club patron who died in 2017.

“Peter fled his country during the Hungarian Revolution. Initially, he settled in New Plymouth before moving south to Wellington. In the early 60s, Peter was a founding member of the Hungaria Football Team. Hungaria FC revolutionised the local football scene with their European style, and were instrumental in the emergence of women’s football in Wellington, introducing their first women’s team in 1972.”

Garwood Bennett said this is the second year the league has been named after Furjes.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Peter was passionate about football and ensuring all those who wanted to play the beautiful game, had the opportunity to do so. The Levin AFC Junior Club introduced the Peter Furjes Memorial Medal - to recognise the stand-out player in the seventh-eighth grade and ninth-10th grade, and in 2023 the club named their senior Twilight Football in his memory.”

He said there has been strong growth in Levin AFC.

“It’s been awesome to see that growth, especially in getting more woman players. This year we had two teams in our winter tournament and both came home with some silverware. We’re trying to encourage that growth of women in football as well so each team in the social league needs to have a minimum of two women on the field at all times.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The tournament runs from October 17 until February 27.

“This could be perfect for businesses to enter as a fun way to do some team-building among staff. We’re looking forward to the upcoming season.”

The details:

What: Levin AFC 2024 Peter Furjes Memorial Football League

When: October 17 until February 15

Register: email levin.afc.twilight@gmail.com

Other: Must be over 15 to play


Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle