The 2024 Peter Furjes Memorial Football League kicks off on October 17.

Levin AFC twilight manager Chris Garwood Bennett says the upcoming 2024 Peter Furjes Memorial Football League is suitable for all players, whether experienced or new to the field.

“This year we decided to change the league from competitive to social to focus on the importance of having fun. By making this change, we’ve opened the league to more people, encouraging more people to come and play.”

The tournament is named after Peter Furjes, a club patron who died in 2017.

“Peter fled his country during the Hungarian Revolution. Initially, he settled in New Plymouth before moving south to Wellington. In the early 60s, Peter was a founding member of the Hungaria Football Team. Hungaria FC revolutionised the local football scene with their European style, and were instrumental in the emergence of women’s football in Wellington, introducing their first women’s team in 1972.”

Garwood Bennett said this is the second year the league has been named after Furjes.