When Korbyn Morris, who lives in Levin with his mother Karen, father Doug and sister Jessica, was just 9 days old, he developed pyloric stenosis – a condition in which the opening between the stomach and small intestine thickens, blocking food from entering.
It made him extremely unwell, and he had to be emergency helicoptered from Palmerston North to Wellington Hospital for treatment.
“From what mum said, a lot happened on that flight down to Wellington and I’m lucky to be here.”
Korbyn took three days to stabilise enough for surgery, and he said “to be honest I think mum and dad aged 10 years in that one week with everything that happened”.