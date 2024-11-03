Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Korbyn Morris raises funds for Ronald McDonald House after life-saving surgery

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
Korbyn Morris with his mother Karen, father Doug and sister Jessica.

Korbyn Morris with his mother Karen, father Doug and sister Jessica.

When Korbyn Morris, who lives in Levin with his mother Karen, father Doug and sister Jessica, was just 9 days old, he developed pyloric stenosis – a condition in which the opening between the stomach and small intestine thickens, blocking food from entering.

It made him extremely unwell, and he had to be emergency helicoptered from Palmerston North to Wellington Hospital for treatment.

“From what mum said, a lot happened on that flight down to Wellington and I’m lucky to be here.”

Korbyn took three days to stabilise enough for surgery, and he said “to be honest I think mum and dad aged 10 years in that one week with everything that happened”.

Korbyn Morris developed pyloric stenosis when he was 9 days old.
Korbyn Morris developed pyloric stenosis when he was 9 days old.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Dad had to drive down and he was so traumatised he can’t even recall doing so, or where he parked his car.”

The surgery went well and Korbyn recovered – coming back to visit various times during the following year for check-ups at the hospital.

During the initial surgery and subsequent check-ups, the family stayed just down the road at Ronald McDonald House.

“Mum and Dad told me the place is amazing - a peaceful and safe haven in a time of need. I’m not sure what Mum and Dad would have done without RMHC – it took so much pressure off when all hell was breaking loose in the background.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fifteen years on, Korbyn has been inspired by his parents’ stories of their time at RMHC in Wellington and it has driven him to set up a unique fundraiser to give back.

“I really love race car driving and have carried the RMHC logo on my car for a few years now, directing people to the website to donate if they have the chance. Last year I also built a kids’ cubby house alongside a Palmerston North group called The Brave to auction off and donated the $6000 raised to RMHC NZ.

“I want to create awareness about the amazing things RMHC NZ does and the support they give to so many families in need.”

Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle