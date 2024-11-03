“Dad had to drive down and he was so traumatised he can’t even recall doing so, or where he parked his car.”

The surgery went well and Korbyn recovered – coming back to visit various times during the following year for check-ups at the hospital.

During the initial surgery and subsequent check-ups, the family stayed just down the road at Ronald McDonald House.

“Mum and Dad told me the place is amazing - a peaceful and safe haven in a time of need. I’m not sure what Mum and Dad would have done without RMHC – it took so much pressure off when all hell was breaking loose in the background.”

Fifteen years on, Korbyn has been inspired by his parents’ stories of their time at RMHC in Wellington and it has driven him to set up a unique fundraiser to give back.

“I really love race car driving and have carried the RMHC logo on my car for a few years now, directing people to the website to donate if they have the chance. Last year I also built a kids’ cubby house alongside a Palmerston North group called The Brave to auction off and donated the $6000 raised to RMHC NZ.

“I want to create awareness about the amazing things RMHC NZ does and the support they give to so many families in need.”