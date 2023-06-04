Jaki Williams played a big role in Scouting New Zealand from Whangārei to Wellington, including Kāpiti.

Scouting has been a way of life for Levin resident Jaki Williams and her family.

Both her sons and her husband are Queen’s Scouts, the highest honour for a scouting youth member, and the grandsons are also active in Scouting. After 40 years of involvement nationally as well as in Whangārei, Wellington, and the Kāpiti Coast, she has now been awarded a New Zealand Order of Merit for her work.

“My oldest son was eight when we moved from Auckland to Whangarei and he really wanted to join scouting, as his father had been a scout leader, but we were told there was a waiting list. When I offered my husband’s services as a leader they let us start a KEA group, which is for 6- to 8-year-olds.

“At the time that was very popular among boys as there wasn’t much else for them to do apart from playing sport.”

In 1986 she became Kea Leader for Wellington and a stint as National Commissioner followed in 1994. “I did that for seven years”. That was followed by a period as leader of the Kāpiti area, which comprised everything from Titahi Bay to Waitarere Beach.

She was also involved in organising a few national Jamborees and over the years made friends around the country. A number of former scout leaders still get together regularly to chat, have dinner, and the occasional fundraiser.

“As a life member of Scouting New Zealand, I still get all the paperwork, so I know what is going on.”

She built up a rapport with many local groups over the years and they still invite her. Her fame around the country was such that Australian scouting groups invited her over to help with their movement for the very young, “but they have separate organisations for every state, not just one for the whole country, so that was a bit hard as each state had its own rules and way of doing things”.

Once the kids were grown up, she started working with adults within Scouting, was purchasing officer, wrote training manuals and publicity material.

She was also secretary of the Scout Youth Foundation, which raised funds for disadvantaged youth so they can participate in Scouting. “Everything costs money these days. The foundation hands out scholarships.”

She was elected to the National Executive in 2004 and served two terms, contributing to the development of the movement’s restructuring strategy. They moved from Waikanae to Levin a few years ago.

She still works quietly in the background, but leaves much to the younger generations. “It is for youth after all, but I am still passionate about scouting.”

If your child is interested in scouting: In Horowhenua you can join St Mary’s Scout Group - email stmaryslevin@group.scouts.nz or Kotuku Sea Scout Group - email kotuku@group.scouts.nz. Involvement from parents is encouraged.