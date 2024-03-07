Deputy principal Toni Kiriona welcomes Josh to Manawatū College.

Heads Up: Manawatū College

By Matt Fraser, principal

It is with great pleasure that we announce the appointment of Josh Hutchings to the position of assistant principal at Manawatū College.

This week, Josh was welcomed to our college with a pōwhiri, supported by a large group of students and staff from his previous school, Kuranui College, where he was a member of the senior leadership team. Josh has many strengths, including several years’ experience as a physical education and outdoor education teacher.

Josh, his wife and four children are looking forward to moving to the Horowhenua and experiencing all that we have to offer in this part of Aotearoa.

We are excited to have Josh join the Manawatū College whānau; his extensive skill set and leadership experience will most definitely have a positive impact on our students and wider school community. E te manukura, e Josh, nau mai, piki mai ki te Kāreti o Manawatū!