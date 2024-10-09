“Our music director Ann-Marie Strapp has many choral and conducting skills gained both here and internationally. Jude is also a trained musician and singer. Other choir members add diversity with guitars, French horns and ukuleles.”

Archer said funding from the Horowhenua District Council operation and small assets fund means they could upgrade their keyboard.

“We’re very grateful for this.”

Archer said the choir also has chances to grow.

“At the end of each term, we have a social where people can perform by themselves or others. This is also an opportunity for Ann to assess any that could potentially do a solo at our ‘singouts’. It’s a great deal of fun supporting each other by giving it a go.”

She said the group performs at many community events.

“The choir has singouts at rest homes, various health groups and other community venues, with great interaction going on.”

A highlight the choir is looking forward to is its Sing Out for Christmas singalong concert at Te Takere on December 10, 11am.

People interested in joining the choir can attend the first session of term four on Friday, October 18.

“We would love for you to become part of our Choir family, everyone is welcome to come along and check us out and see if you feel you would like to join us. We love our Choir and hope you will, too.”

The details:

What: Sing Out Levin Choir

When: Term starts Friday, October 18 10.45am then weekly on Fridays, same time

Where: Savage Club Hall, 28 Parker Avenue, Levin

Cost: First session free then $5 per week

More information: call or text Linda Archer on 027 441 5459 or email archer@levin.pl.net