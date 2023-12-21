Tamariki pick up a quest map from the library, earn a gem for each task they complete and collect an incentive every four gems.

Summer is once again upon us! As we wind up Term 4, we’re getting excited to embark on an amazing reading adventure, the Summer Side Quest.

“A summer what?” you might ask. A term we’ve pinched from the gaming world, a side quest is a journey a player takes that is separate from the main plot line of a game. Side quests help connect players to the world, introduce them to characters, and help them discover locations. A side quest can add intrigue and fun alongside the main plot.

The main aims of the school break are to rest and recharge and spend quality time with whānau, explore the world beyond school and have some fun before returning ready for the next term. Our Summer Side Quest reading programme is designed to sprinkle discovery, fun, and community connection over the summer break.

During the holiday break, when school routines are disrupted and visits to the library become less frequent, reading may slip down the priority list. Libraries represent just one of the various options available to motivate tamariki to maintain their reading habits. But there are endless worlds beyond to be found within the pages of a book, and reading for pleasure gives tamariki the opportunity to use their imaginations, explore new ideas, visit new places and meet new characters. And amazingly, with a library card, it’s free!

The fantasy genre we’re celebrating these holidays often explores themes such as war, oppression and environmentalism and can help us develop our own understanding of the world around us. A common feature of fantasy stories is the banding together of characters from different or opposing cultures to solve problems together. Abi Elphinstone’s Sky Song is a beautiful example of children’s fantasy fiction with this theme.

It’s an imaginative adventure in which a young girl and boy band together to unite their warring tribes and defeat a common enemy. The Wizards of Once series is another great example of this. These are great stories to read aloud, and with energetic Quentin Blake-style illustrations dotted throughout, they make for excellent shared reading. Of course, I can’t forget to mention the most famous fellowship of humans, an elf, a dwarf, a wizard and hobbits, banding together despite their differences. This is an audiobook that’s on repeat for the 11-year-old in our house.

The Summer Side Quest will encourage tamariki to read, explore, connect with whānau and, of course, with the involvement of the library. So, pop into the Levin, Shannon or Foxton libraries, pick up a reading map and take an unexpected journey with your tamariki this summer. Adventure is just a page away.

Top 10 books

Cloud Library New Releases

Smithy by Phil Gifford and Wayne Smith

The Forgotten Forest by Robert Vennell

A Canoe Before the Wind by Vitale Lafaele

Concussed by Sam Peters

Labour of Love by Joan Skinner

Back to Bangka by Georgina Banks

The Girl With Red Hair by Buzzy Jackson

Ordinary Gods and Monsters by Chris Womersley

Notes on her Colour by Jennifer Neal

The Bleeding Tree by Hollie Starling

Exhibitions

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō is proud to present an “elves’ workshop which will be running from December 1 – December 31, 2023 at the Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō gallery space.

Santa’s elves are setting up shop in our gallery space throughout December. While the reindeer take a break, the elves will craft at night, and during the day, the space is all yours for festive crafts, decorations, and photos!

We’ve got two crafts at a time — one for adults and an easy one for kids, changing every few days. Plus, Happy Mail is back, so get ready for card-making fun. Stay tuned for resources at our branches too!

What’s on

Heritage rooms:

Volunteers staff the heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō from Tuesday to Saturday at the following times:

Tuesday: 10.00am -12.30pm

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 10.00am – 12.30pm and 1.00pm-3.00pm

Saturday: 10.00am – 12.00pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the research librarian available all day every Friday.

Friday, December 1:

Skills4Life Sewing, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 9.30am – 11.30am

Friday concert, two-hour Christmas special, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 2pm

Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

SeniorNet - Get help with your tablets, phones and laptops

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 3pm

Elves workshop, crafts and Happy Mail, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 9am – 5pm

Sunday, December 17:

Summer Side Quest launch party, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 4pm

Jazz jam, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 3pm

Monday, December 18:

Summer Side Quest activities and challenges

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 1pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am – 12pm

Shannon Library, all day

Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11am

Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 5pm

Simply Meditation meditation class, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm, koha

Digital drop-in session, Shannon Library, 1.30pm – 3.30pm

Elves workshop, crafts and Happy Mail, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 9am – 5pm

Tuesday, December 19:

Summer Side Quest activities and challenges,

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 1pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am – 12pm

Shannon Library, all day

Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm

500 card group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 2pm, $2

Elves workshop, crafts and Happy Mail, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 9am – 5pm

Wednesday, December 20:

Summer Side Quest, Activities and Challenges

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 1pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am – 12pm

Shannon Library, all day

Crochet and Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Sewing workshop, Shannon Library, 10.30am – 12pm

e-Library discovery session, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Elves workshop, crafts and Happy Mail, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 9am – 5pm

Thursday, December 21:

Summer Side Quest activities and challenges

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 1pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am – 12pm

Shannon Library, All Day

Sewing Workshop, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 2pm, $2

Elves Workshop, Crafts and Happy Mail, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 9am – 5pm

Summer Side Quest - Calling all adventurers!

Collect your Summer Side Quest map from one of our Levin, Foxton or Shannon branches to embark on an unexpected and fantastical journey full of fun activities and challenges designed to get kids excited about reading this summer. For ages five to 12.

Free event, December 17 - February 2, 2024.

Summer Reading Quest – Join the quest to read as many books as possible this summer!

Read four books, mark them off on your quest card and hand it back to the library to win one of our weekly spot prizes! For ages 10 to 19.

Sign up at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom or Shannon Library.

Free event, December 11 – February 2, 2024.