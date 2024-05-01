Horowhenua District Council 2022-2025: Sam Jenninghs, Justin Tamihana, Ross Brannigan, Nine Hori Te Pa, Rogan Boyle, Mayor Bernie Wanden Mike Barker, Deputy Mayor David Allan, Paul Olsen, Alan Young, Clint Grimstone and Piri-Hira Takapua. Cr Jonathan Procter is missing..... WGP 18Nov22 - Horowhenua District Council 2022-2025: Sam Jennings, Justin Tamihana, Ross Brannigan, Nine Hori Te Pa, Rogan Boyle, Mayor Bernie Wanden Mike Barker, deputy mayor David Allan, Paul Olsen, Alan Young, Clint Grimstone and Piri-Hira Takapua. Absent: Jonathan Procter.

Horowhenua District councillors’ and Foxton Community Board members’ annual returns outlining their pecuniary interests show that many of them hold down jobs and of the 15 elected members, only five have not declared any interest in real estate, though David Roache has declared an interest in companies or trusts that have an interest in property.

Sam Jennings and David Roache are beneficiaries of a trust and both Jonathon Procter and Sam Jennings have declared extensive overseas travel, which is solely in relation to their other jobs. Jennings works in the Pacific as an aviation lawyer and Procter is a vulcanologist employed as associate professor of natural hazards at Massey University’s earth sciences faculty.





Mayor Bernie Wanden holds a directorship and controlling voting rights in McLeods Book Centre, and owns residential property in Levin.

Ross Brannigan holds a directorship and controlling votes in Em Services 2020 Ltd, where he is also employed as emergency management advisor. He owns residential property in Foxton Beach.

Sam Jennings is a director of Eleven Sixty Sic Ltd, Jennings Consulting Ltd and Blue Pacific Group Ltd, where he also holds controlling voting rights and lists himself as a self-employed lawyer. He has an interest in the Jennings Family Trust, and owns residential property in Levin.

He has financial interests in 16 companies, including Air NZ, Lithium Australia NL, Piedmont Lithium Inc, Rocket Lab USA Inc, New Talisman Goldmines, and Taiwan Semiconductor Corporation.

Mike Barker is a self-employed manufacturing jeweller and is proprietor of Levin Jewellery. He owns residential property in Levin and supports NS6 Community Trust, an organisation that seeks funding from the council.

Nina Hori Te Pa works for Ara Poutama/Community Corrections, has an interest in Hori Te Pa Trust as well as Horowhenua Lake Trust.

David Allan owns residential property in Foxton and is involved with Foxton’s Little Theatre, an organisation that seeks council/community board funding.

Clint Grimstone is employed by Westpac NZ Ltd, owns residential property in Levin and gets $1,000 each year from Levin AFC, a honorarium for his role as the club’s junior manager.

Rogan Boyle is a sole trader via an organic orchard and owns residential property and a commercial property (orchard) in Koputaroa. He is employed by Atomos (Australia) involving production of video recordings and production software.

Paul Olsen is a director of Okunui Holdings Ltd (dry stock farming) and Rangeview Agri Ltd (dairy farm), where he controls more than 10 per cent of voting rights. He also has a financial interest in Pauanui Partnership, another dry stock farm. He owns residential property in Ākitio.

Dr Jonathon Procter is affiliated to Muaūpoko Tribal Authority, an organisation seeking council funding, owns residential property in Levin and get meetings fees from participation in Tertiary Education Committee PBRF, Muaūpoko Tribal Authority and Horizons.

Justin Tamihana owns residential property in Foxton, and is employed by Kopuapangopango Trust Inc, a marae/hapu entity servicing issues relevant to members. He is involved with the following organisations that seek council or community board funding: Ngai Huia Poroutawhao Marae committee, Ngatai Kikopiri Reservation Trustees Manawatū Estuary Mangement team, Save Our River Trust, Foxton Futures. He receives honoraria for involvement with Raukawa Ki Te Tonga Trust as a trustee - trustee fees and travel if required.

Piri-Hira Tukapua is also self-employed, as a graphic designer and owns Taitoko Design Ltd. She is also a director of Raukawa Whanau Ora Ltd, in which she has a financial interest. She is involved with Foxton Area Medial Centre Trust, Birthright of Levin Inc and Paranui Marae Committee, all who seek council funding.

Alan Young is a sole trader and runs Noodle Canteen Levin.

Community Board chairman John Girling lists Ecolonz for directorships, in which he has 10 per cent or more voting rights and as being a financial interest, though his return said this company is currently dormant.

He is employed by Personal Money Coaches for 15 hours a week for administration and management work. He owns residential property in Foxton and is involved with Personal Money Coaches, Foxton Flax Stripper Museum, and Save Our River Trust, all organisations that seek council or community board funding.

Trevor Chambers is director of Chambers Farrier Services, in which he holds controlling voting rights and he is self-employed.

Nola Fox is involved with Wildlife Foxton, Manawatū Estuary Trust and MAVTech as a trustee, is chair of the Foxton War Memorial Hall Society Inc, and is a member of Foxton Beach Progressive Association and Save Our River Trust, all organisations that seek council or community board funding. She owns residential property in Foxton Beach.

David Roache has declared an interest Roaches Concrete Products Ltd, he is also the owner, and holds directorships in that company as well as in Foxpac Ltd. He has financial interests in the Roache Family Trust, is involved with the Foxton RSA (on their executive committee) and the Foxton Tourist and Development Association, both of which seek council or community board funding. He is a beneficiary of the Roache Family Trust, Residential Property Foxton and Roaches Concrete Products, all three have interests in real estate.

Brett Russell is involved with the Foxton Beach Progressive Association, an organisation that seeks council/community board funding, and he has interests in residential property in Wellington.

A number of elected members are part of local organisations as delegates appointed by the council or community board:

Brett Russell: Foxton Beach Progressive Association, Manawatū Estuary Management Team, Foxton War Memorial Hall Society Inc, and Save Our River Trust;

Nola Fox: MAVTech;

John Girling: Foxton Districts Budget Service (Personal Money Coaches), Foxton Flax Stripper Museum.

Alan Young: Youth Empowerment Project, Youth Network, Creative NZ, LGNZ.

Justin Tamihana: Save Our River Trust, Foxton Futures, Levin Town Centre Development.

Paul Olsen: Potatoes NZ, Beef and Lamb NZ.

Sam Jennings: Horowhenua Crime Prevention Camera Trust.

Nina Hori Te Pa: Horowhenua Domain.

Clinton Grimstone: Coast Access Radio, Horowhenua Learning Centre Trust, Education Horowhenua, Levin Budget Service, Horowhenua Family Violence Intervention, Horowhenua District Ratepayers Association.

Rogan Boyle: Waikawa Beach, and Waitarere Beach Ratepayers Associations, Manukau District Community Association and Hokio Beach Progressive Association.

Mike Barker: NS6 Community Trust.

David Allan: Arawhata (FMU), Te Awahou Foxton Community Board.

Mayor Bernie Wanden has been appointed to 17 organisations as part of his role as an elected member, including, Older Person’s Network, Manawatū River Leaders Accord, Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs, Thompson House Commitee, Mayoral Forum and Climate Action Joint Committee in the Horizons region, Wellington Regional Growth Framework, Manawatū-Whanganui Regional Disaster Relief Fund Trust and Regional Civil Defence Emergency Management Joint Standing Committee.