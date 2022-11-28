Jet skis now need to be registered to use the Manawatū River. Photo / Nick Simmons

Jet skis will now need permits of registration to use the Manawatū River.

Recent changes to the Manawatū River and Tributaries Navigation Safety Bylaw 2022 require river users to register jet skis. Registration has been set at a one-off fee of $70 including GST and was valid throughout New Zealand.

Horizons harbourmaster Jeanie Ferry said the purpose of the bylaw was to reduce the risk of fatalities, injuries, accidents, collisions and damage on the Manawatū River and its tributaries.

Regional council Horizons was responsible for maritime river safety.

“With the weather warming up we want to make sure people are aware of the need to register their jet skis,” she said.

“While the registration of jet skis used on the awa is a new requirement in our region, those who have previously registered their jet ski in a different region of New Zealand are already covered.”

Registration stickers were like the number plate of a car and had to be clearly displayed on each side of the craft above the water.

“By registering their jet ski and familiarising themselves with the bylaw changes, people can ensure they’re doing their part in keeping river users safe on the awa,” she said.

Jet skis on the river at the 2021 Manawatū River Festival.

Ferry said changes to the Manawatū River and Tributaries Navigation and Safety Bylaw 2010 were adopted by Horizons Regional Council as a result of a required legislative review process and public consultation.

Hearings for submissions resulted in several minor changes to the proposed bylaw, with the following changes and additions adopted.

The required registration of jet skis operating in the areas covered by the bylaw;

New speed upliftings, as requested by JetBoat NZ;

A notification process for accidents/collisions;

Whirokino boat ramp speed restriction 100m upstream and downstream from the boat ramp;

Updated and improved maps;

The incorporation of a Māori world view via the inclusion of the whakapapa of the Manawatū River; and

Referencing legislation such as the Wildlife Act to highlight other avenues where environmental concerns can be addressed outside of maritime safety requirements.

“For those who do need to register their jet ski, they can do so through the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council website www.hbrc.govt.nz/services/harbourmaster/jetskipwc-registration/. This registration will cover all of New Zealand,” she said.

For more information on the bylaw head to www.horizons.govt.nz/flood-emergency-management/river-safety. Signage at boat ramps and key locations have also been updated to reflect the changes.