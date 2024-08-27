Sheryll Henricks, Sarah Devele and Evelyn Beach didn’t know each other before they started attending a card games group – but now they’re good friends.
The three women go to the 500 group at Levin Library every Thursday, and Henricks said going along and playing has a lot of benefits.
“It’s really good for mental health to get out and socialise, and the game itself produces good cognitive function.”
500 is a card game similar to Risk and requires a lot of thinking and strategy, said Beach.
Henricks, Devele and Beach have all been playing 500 since they were children – and it still brings them as much joy today as it did then.