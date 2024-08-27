Sheryll Henricks (blue), Sarah Devele (red), and Evelyn Beach (brown) all play 500 at the Levin Library card games group. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Sheryll Henricks (blue), Sarah Devele (red), and Evelyn Beach (brown) all play 500 at the Levin Library card games group. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Sheryll Henricks, Sarah Devele and Evelyn Beach didn’t know each other before they started attending a card games group – but now they’re good friends.

The three women go to the 500 group at Levin Library every Thursday, and Henricks said going along and playing has a lot of benefits.

“It’s really good for mental health to get out and socialise, and the game itself produces good cognitive function.”

500 is a card game similar to Risk and requires a lot of thinking and strategy, said Beach.

Henricks, Devele and Beach have all been playing 500 since they were children – and it still brings them as much joy today as it did then.