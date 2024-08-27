Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Inside Levin Library’s 500 card game group

Grace Odlum
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Horowhenua Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Sheryll Henricks (blue), Sarah Devele (red), and Evelyn Beach (brown) all play 500 at the Levin Library card games group. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Sheryll Henricks (blue), Sarah Devele (red), and Evelyn Beach (brown) all play 500 at the Levin Library card games group. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Sheryll Henricks, Sarah Devele and Evelyn Beach didn’t know each other before they started attending a card games group – but now they’re good friends.

The three women go to the 500 group at Levin Library every Thursday, and Henricks said going along and playing has a lot of benefits.

“It’s really good for mental health to get out and socialise, and the game itself produces good cognitive function.”

500 is a card game similar to Risk and requires a lot of thinking and strategy, said Beach.

Henricks, Devele and Beach have all been playing 500 since they were children – and it still brings them as much joy today as it did then.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We have a smile, and we have a laugh and crack a couple of jokes,” Devele said.

The 500 group has been running for about 20 years and was previously held at the Salvation Army before Covid meant they had to stop.

When the group started up again, they moved to the library.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Henricks said each person puts in $2 each time they attend the group, and then every so often they all go out for lunch.

She said they are always looking for new members, even if they don’t know how to play 500.

“Anyone is welcome - and if you want to learn come along.”

The details:

What: 500 Card group

Where: Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Levin Libary

When: Weekly, Tuesdays and Thursdays 1-3pm

Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle