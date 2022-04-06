Local college principals, Grant Congdon, Mark Robinson and Matt Fraser pictured with HLC driving school instructor Natasja Beuck and employment programmes manager Jo Robinson. Photo / Supplied

In 2018, Horowhenua Learning Centre and Waiopehu, Horowhenua and Manawatū colleges met with a number of local businesses to discuss requirements for students to move into paid employment.

"To get a job, the employer's number one requirement was that you had a driving licence, or at least your restricted licence," said Jo Robinson, HLC's employment programmes manager.

HLC decided to set up a driving school, with a new car purchased at a favourable price from Horowhenua Motor Company, for local students to sit their tests in.

Two successful Waiopehu College students who have gained their restricted licences through HLC's driving school programme - Caitlin Burbery, left, and Xyvana Stephens. Photo / Supplied

"HMC also installed the extra set of pedals for the driving instructor at no cost," said Robinson.

Horowhenua Learning Centre's CEO Patrick Rennell said a key component to the programme was the opportunity for those with their learners' licences to have five 50-minute practical driving lessons with an experienced driving instructor, improving their individual driving skills.

"This not only benefits their employment opportunities but also leads to better driver education improving road safety in the region," Rennell said.

A very proud Horowhenua College student, Samuel Hanson, with his restricted licence he gained through the HLC driving school programme. Photo / Supplied

Driving instructor Natasja Beuck has been instructing for 18 years, both in Ireland and New Zealand, and is passionate about teaching young people to drive as safely as possible, having helped more than 360 locals gain their licence.

The three college principals have found huge value in the driving programme for their students.

Matt Fraser, principal of Manawatū College - "All of our students have experienced great success with learning to drive and this was thanks to the incredible support of Natasja, who helped to build their confidence behind the wheel so they were able to successfully gain their licence."

Grant Congdon, principal of Horowhenua College - "We really appreciate the way Natasja works with our students and prepares them to sit their restricted licence. We are committed to this programme because we see such benefits coming from it."

Mark Robinson, principal of Waiopehu College - "There is no doubt that a pathway to employment can be strengthened through having a licence, and there are many stories of our students now working in a job that requires them to drive, who would previously not have been eligible to apply."

Apart from secondary school students, this programme is also available to students at Horowhenua Learning Centre, clients of local youth support service Life to the Max, and MSD clients.

If you could do with support to gain your driver's licence, contact HLC on 0800 368 1095, or, if attending one of the local colleges, get in touch with your careers co-ordinator.